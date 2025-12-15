Dubai, UAE: In line with Dubai’s continued vision for innovation and guest-centric excellence, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, has approved the rollout of the Dubai Digital Hotel initiative - a pioneering transformation that reimagines the future of hospitality across the emirate.

As one of the city’s flagship luxury destinations, Address Downtown is proud to be among the first hotels to bring this vision to life with the debut of its new Digital Check-In Experience. Seamlessly integrated, elegantly designed, and thoughtfully crafted around the needs of the global traveller, the new system ensures that every arrival begins with ease, comfort, and a sense of quiet luxury.

Guests may now complete their pre-arrival verification from anywhere in the world, allowing the hotel to prepare their stay with greater precision and personalised attention. Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into an environment where the transition from travel to tranquillity is effortless - reflecting Address Downtown’s enduring commitment to hospitality that is both intuitive and refined.

This milestone marks a significant step towards Dubai’s ambition to set new benchmarks for digital excellence. Address Hotels + Resorts is honoured to contribute to this movement, elevating the guest journey through technology that enhances - rather than replaces - the warmth and authenticity of its service.

With Digital Check-In now live, Address Downtown invites its guests to experience a stay where innovation and hospitality coexist in perfect harmony, reaffirming its position as a leader in luxury hospitality in the region.

For more details contact: T: +971 4 436 8888

Hotel Inquiries: info.addth@addresshotels.com

Hotel Reservation: stay@addresshotels.com

About Address Hotels + Resorts

Address Hotels + Resorts, the flagship luxury brand of Emaar Hospitality Group, redefines premium hospitality with exceptional guest experiences. With 11 properties across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Türkiye, comprising 3,166 keys, Address is located in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

Each property reflects its surroundings, combining striking architecture, curated interiors, and premium amenities for modern business and leisure travellers. Address also extends its offerings with branded residences and villa communities, providing exceptional amenities that enhance everyday living.

Renowned for its culinary excellence, Address Hotels + Resorts offers diverse dining experiences, from world cuisine to authentic regional flavours, with venues thoughtfully designed to complement each property’s style.

Staying true to its tagline, "Where Life Happens," Address creates spaces that inspire connection, relaxation, and the celebration of life’s cherished moments. Through the U By Emaar loyalty programme, guests enjoy personalised rewards and exclusive experiences, reflecting the brand’s commitment to enriching lives with style and elegance.

For more information, visit addresshotels.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About Emaar Hospitality Group

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure arm of Emaar Properties—the developer of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, is a global leader in luxury and lifestyle hospitality. Headquartered in Dubai, the group oversees 28 hotels with over 5,600 keys across the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Egypt, and Türkiye.

The group’s portfolio includes premium luxury and lifestyle brands, such as Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, Palace Hotels and Resorts, and Armani Hotel Dubai, each delivering distinctive experiences that combine world-class hospitality with cultural authenticity. It also features branded residences under each hotel brand, blending style, comfort and state-of-the-art amenities.

In partnership with Rove Hotels, the group operates an additional 10 hotels with nearly 3,600 keys, offering contemporary midscale hospitality tailored to modern travellers.

Emaar Hospitality Group manages 39 exceptional leisure assets, including championship golf courses at Dubai Hills Golf Club and Montgomerie Golf Club, polo and equestrian venues at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, and marinas such as Dubai Marina Yacht Club and Creek Marina Yacht Club, providing unparalleled recreation and relaxation opportunities.

The group is also renowned for its lifestyle dining destinations, including At.mosphere, Thiptara, Li’Brasil, Zeta Seventy Seven, and Mausam, offering unforgettable culinary experiences in iconic locations.

In addition, Emaar Hospitality introduced Veo, a pioneering fitness and wellness brand focused on holistic wellbeing with personalised fitness programmes and fostering thriving communities.

Through its U By Emaar loyalty programme, the group provides personalised rewards and unique experiences, driven by innovation, sustainability, and impeccable service. For more information, visit www.emaarhospitality.com