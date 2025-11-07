Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Leading international law firm Addleshaw Goddard advised the shareholders of Transcorp International, Mr Rodrigue Nacouzi and CE Ventures Limited (a subsidiary of Crescent Enterprises), on the sale of their shareholding interests in Transcorp to Elite Co., a logistics platform owned by Green Dome Investments.

Transcorp International, the UAE-based cold-chain logistics firm, operates in over 50 key cities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Expected to complete in the coming weeks, the deal will result in Elite Co. and Transcorp jointly managing a fleet of over 1,500 vehicles, 27 warehouses and serve over 800 clients.

Lowri Llwyd, Partner, Head of Corporate UAE at Addleshaw Goddard, commented: “We are delighted to have been a part of this landmark deal for Transcorp and its shareholders. The deal shows a growing appetite and increased investment momentum for logistics in the region. We expect more large-scale transactions to follow for the sector in the wider GCC region in the near future.”

The broader Addleshaw Goddard team advising on the transaction included James Whittam, Counsel – Corporate Finance at Addleshaw Goddard and lead associate for the deal, and Pavel Kocian, Managing Associate – Corporate Finance at Addleshaw Goddard.

Over the years, Addleshaw Goddard has proven itself as a reliable and trusted advisor on high-profile, cross-border deals across key sectors in the region, including the logistics sector.

About Addleshaw Goddard

Addleshaw Goddard is a global law firm with 2,800+ partners and employees across our 22 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK – London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; eight in Europe – four in Germany and one in Ireland, France, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain; a further five in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia – Singapore. We have over 450 Partners and nearly 2,000 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide. In the Middle East we have 27 Partners and close to 100 other fee earners.

