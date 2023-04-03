Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emergencies, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU). The aim of the MoU is establish cooperation and boost the exchange of experiences and knowledge in support of the national efforts to improve the emergencies, crises, and disasters response system in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), and Prof. Ghaleb Al Breiki, UAEU Acting Vice Chancellor, signed the agreement. The signing took place at the ADCMC headquarters in the presence of officials from both sides.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides in several areas, including the exchange of experiences and knowledge, where the two sides will exchange questionnaires targeting the local and global communities, in addition to sharing digital databases and their analyses related various crises. The two sides will also organize joint research activities, including research and studies related to the areas of anticipation, prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.

The two sides will also cooperate in organizing conferences, lectures, workshops, and forums, as well as cooperating in the implementation of training courses, campaigns, and innovative projects, in addition to drafting awareness messages related to the field of emergencies, crises, and disasters.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi said: “We are proud of this strategic cooperation with the UAEU, one of the leading institutions in the field of higher education and scientific research in the UAE, with the aim of exchanging experiences and knowledge, which will contribute to supporting our efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi's readiness and to make it more resilient in the face of current and future emergencies, and crises of all kinds.

“We continue to work to strengthen our cooperation with the most prominent local and international establishments to benefit from specialized national resources, and exchange experiences and innovative technologies, all within the framework of the Centre's visions and aspirations to enhance the contribution of the community’s institutions and sectors to supporting the emergencies, crises, and disasters response system at the level of the Emirate,” He added.

Prof. Ghaleb Al Breiki, UAEU Acting Vice Chancellor, said: “The signing of the MoU with the Emergencies, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre - Abu Dhabi reaffirms the UAEU’s efforts to establish effective partnerships with local institutions. The agreement aims to promote exchanging knowledge and expertise and providing a range of studies and consultations. In order to address potential challenges during emergencies and crises, the university produces research studies, surveys, and digital analytics to provide them to the relevant authorities. By doing so, we seek to accelerate national development, build upon national competencies, and training and qualification opportunities, and organize workshops, conferences and seminars for a number of entities, in line with the strategic directions of our wise leadership.”

The Emergencies, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre - Abu Dhabi is committed to strengthening cooperation and partnerships with various government agencies and institutions at the local and international levels, in order to exchange experiences and knowledge and find innovative solutions to enhance the levels of preparedness and planning to meet current and future challenges, and in order to support the emergencies, crises, and disasters sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is a leading example in this field.

