Montreal – Airports Council International (ACI) World and Amadeus have today opened submissions for the second edition of the Technology Innovation Awards, celebrating the important role of technology innovations in shaping the evolution of airports and passenger experience.

ACI airport members are encouraged to submit their candidacy to the Amadeus and ACI World Technology Innovation Awards, which will see winners in three categories:

Best innovation(s) in airport passenger related processes

Best innovation(s) in airport operations and installations management

Best airport innovation leader (individual)

The Technology Innovation Awards will showcase industry-leading technology initiatives and leadership by airports that solve or address real issues in a fast-changing environment with continuously evolving passenger expectations.

A panel of industry experts will look for examples of technological innovation that provide a positive impact to the passenger journey through customer experience, touchless processes, efficiency, or other digital strategies. Original solutions that result in operational efficiency or savings, as well as greatly improved processes for staff, passengers, and other stakeholders will be recognized.

“As we look beyond the pandemic, technology will continue to be key to building a better, more efficient, sustainable, resilient, and customer-centric ecosystem,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “This second edition of the Technology Innovation Awards, developed through our partnership with Amadeus, allows us to highlight industry leaders and encourage further innovation in the global airport community.

“We are delighted to continue this partnership with Amadeus to elevate new technologies to improve processes and make the travel journey more streamlined and comfortable—always putting the customer at the center of everything we do. It is exactly this customer-centric approach that will help rebuild a stronger industry.”

Elena Avila, EVP Airport IT and Airline Operations at Amadeus said: “Our long-term partnership with ACI World is focused on recognizing success across the industry. As the air travel recovery accelerates, we see technology playing a greater role so airports can offer passengers the choice for their experience to be fully automated. But the opportunities extend much further. Over the coming years airlines and airports have a chance to collaborate much more closely. Take Machine Learning, or Layered Optimization strategies as an example: airports could manage disruption scenarios more intelligently using these technologies to automate recovery based on combined airline and airport information. We’re pioneering new approaches in this area - and I’m excited to see this year’s entries and the new innovations happening across the sector.”

Apply here

Learn more about and apply to the ACI World-Amadeus Technology Innovation Awards.

About ACI World

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, was founded in 1991 with the objective of fostering cooperation among its member airports and other partners in world aviation, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, the International Air Transport Association and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organization. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, customer-centric and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2022, ACI serves 717 members, operating 1950 airports in 185 countries.

About Amadeus

Travel powers progress. Amadeus powers travel. Amadeus’ solutions connect travellers to the journeys they want through travel agents, search engines, tour operators, airlines, airports, hotels, cars and railways.

We have developed our technology in partnership with the travel industry for over 30 years. We combine a deep understanding of how people travel with the ability to design and deliver the most complex, trusted, critical systems our customers need. We help connect over 1.6 billion people a year to local travel providers in over 190 countries.

We are one company, with a global mindset and a local presence wherever our customers need us.

Our purpose is to shape the future of travel. We are passionate in our pursuit of better technology that makes better journeys.

Amadeus is an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. The company has been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last eight years.

To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus.com

