AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), announced that registration for the Master’s degrees in Business Administration and Digital Marketing for the first semester of the academic year 2022/2023 is now open; either through the University College Admission and Registration Department or electronically through the TAGUCI’s website (https://www.taguci.edu.jo).

TAGUCI opened the door for students to enroll in the Master’s in Business Administration program, accredited by the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA). The University College’s academic programs are specialized in business, digital transformation and information technology. TAGUCI, therefore, is considered the only educational institution that gives academic degrees based on creativity and innovation to graduate to the next innovative generation.

The University College is constantly committed to providing all types of academic, professional, and financial support to students; in the form of scholarships offered by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, to students, which reach up to (75%), in addition to field training opportunities for the new students at one of TAG.Global’s firms; helping them to choose one of the most in-demand professional certificates.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Jordanian Ministry of Higher Education and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions. It received the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

For more information, please visit the TAGUCI website: https://www.taguci.edu.jo

