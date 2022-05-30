AMMAN –- The Council of Higher Education (COHE) which is affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education in Jordan has approved the introduction of the first of its kind MBA in Digital Marketing at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), starting from the first semester of the academic year 2022/2023, after completing the practical and legal frameworks for its introduction.

TAGUCI Dean, Dr. Naser Al-Nsor, has announced that the introduction of the new MBA program comes in line with the implementation of the strategic plan the University College pursues in developing students’ professional, leadership and technological skills, which, and at the same time, helps them to develop their professional thinking and cultural awareness in order to keep pace with the recent developments.

He further affirmed that the new program realizes the vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAGUCI chairman of the Board of Directors, based on his belief that learning in the field of creativity, innovation and digital transformation is the only way to improve young peoples' skills and capacities to become future business leaders, through the introduction of qualitative programs that keep pace with the Age of Knowledge and its requirements.

Dr. Al-Nsor added that introducing the new specialized program, the first of its kind in Jordan, aims to provide the local and international labor market with the required qualified personnel in this field. He pointed out that launching such a new program was based on a research scientific study involving the numbers of students and graduates at universities, in addition to applications for employment at the Civil Service Bureau.

Moreover, Dr. Al-Nsor affirmed that the University College unceasingly provides all types of academic and professional support to students by offering them scholarships that reaches up to (75%), in addition to the potential for new students to get field training at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), paving the way for getting high in-demand professional certificates.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI) is an independent educational institution accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions. It received the membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), and the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA).

For more information, please visit the TAGUCI website: https://www.taguci.edu.jo/

