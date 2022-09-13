AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), participated as guest speaker at the EduVation Summit 2022 “Education 4.0”, one of the largest educational summits in Egypt and the MENA region, held virtually, to discuss education in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era.

The Summit was organized by EduVation, a social enterprise in Egypt committed to helping educational institutions deliver a better, more exciting and fulfilling learning experience. It was held with wide participation of education experts and stakeholders from the Arab region and beyond.

In his inaugural speech, entitled ‘Digital Transformation in Schools’, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of digital transformation, which he had been calling for for more than a decade. He underscored the blessings of digital transformation in schools and its effects in enabling educational institutions at all levels, from primary through secondary and university education, to graduate studies and even vocational education to benefit from specialized and mature educational experiences.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh discussed several issues related to digital transformation, such as the technological tools that facilitate digital learning, the importance of integrating the Internet of Things into schools, how Artificial Intelligence may add some adjustments to the educational process, in addition to the digital learning policies and strategies.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh pointed out that TAG.Global has a significant role in the digital revolution as it has played a leading role in the digital transformation process through the establishment of a management-consulting department for corporate digital transformation services.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh added that TAG.Global established the first university of its kind, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh University College for Innovation (TAGUCI), that offers digital academic degrees based on graduates' digital inventions. He stressed that TAG.Global strives to cooperate with the League of the Arab States to implement a digital transformation project in the Arab countries to disseminate digital learning culture, mainly among the young people.

