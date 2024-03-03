AMMAN – In the presence of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), Dr. Mohammed Abu Amara, general manager of AlRai, Kingston and Noor Al Rai Schools, and Dr. Salem Al-Daham, director of Studies and Publications at the Ministry of culture (representing H.E. Ministe Haifa Al-Najjar), the launch of the ‘Read to Learn’ initiative was announced during a press conference held at Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Knowledge Forum (TAG-KF).

This initiative was organized in cooperation between TAG.Global, the Schools, and the Ministry of Culture, in addition to the Local Security Council of Shmeisani Police District, with the aim of distributing more than 10,000 books to school libraries and public libraries affiliated with the Ministry of Culture to encourage students and their families to read.

During the conference, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh stressed the importance of knowledge production and digital culture for the next generations, emphasizing the need of encouraging students to research, think, and develop their skills from the early stages of their life. He went on to say that reading nourishes the soul and strengthens human intellect, exactly in the same way as food nourishes the body.

For his part, Dr. Abu Amara stressed the importance of reading and its role in the development of the teaching profession, emphasizing the significance of keeping up to date with the changes and advancements in all knowledge-related fields, noting that the successful teacher in the future will be the ‘creative and resourceful teacher’ and not the traditional one.

Moreover, Dr. Al-Daham stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Culture to spread and promote the culture of reading among all segments of society, referring to the ‘Family Library’ as one of the Ministry's most important initiatives. He also stated that no matter knowledge and digital development is achieved, reading remains equally important.

He added that the Ministry is always eager to participate in various activities that support and serve public and national culture, especially the culture of childhood, attributed to its effective role on the future of the next generations and the future of the nation as a whole.

At the end of the conference, honorary shields and certificates of appreciation were granted to participants.