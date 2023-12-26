BEIRUT – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with Talent IVY – a leading technology solutions provider with particular focus on digital empowerment in education in Lebanon and the MENA region – to market TAGTech technological devices in Lebanese schools and universities at discounted prices for students, teachers and their families.

The agreement was signed by TAGTech Executive Director in Lebanon, Mr. Habib Antoun, and Talent IVY Manager, Mr. Joseph Nakhle, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides and media representatives.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Antoun emphasized the importance of this partnership which will positively help make the smart devices, manufactured and produced by TAGTech, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, available to all school and university students at competitive prices and affordable installment payments.

For his part, Mr. Nakhle expressed his pride in marketing TAGTech state-of-the-art devices that are proudly being designed and manufactured by Arab experts, praising the rapid establishment of TAGTech Factory branch at the Lebanese University; which would contribute to transferring the technology of smart devices to Lebanon, providing job opportunities for Lebanese students, and reducing the cost of production and product prices.

TAGTech Officer in the Beirut Office, Mr. Yousef Dabbous, stressed that cooperation with Talent IVY is a great addition to promoting TAGTech smart devices and providing them to students, a step that directly overcomes the obstacles the Lebanese students face in purchasing modern devices in light of the difficult economic conditions Lebanon is currently experiencing.