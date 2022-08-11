AMMAN – HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), received in his office Iraqi businessman, Sheikh Khalid Alabdaly, to discuss means of cooperation in support of the Iraqi market.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on certain fields of collaboration, and they signed agreements that cover education, capacity building, and consulting. The agreements also included the provision of a number of TAG.Global’s services in marketing, training and as well as distribution –for sale- of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Technology (TAGTech) technological devices.

Currently, TAG.Global provides its services and products in Iraq through its offices in Baghdad and Erbil - Iraqi Kurdistan, and it has recently opened several TAGTech showrooms in collaboration with various partners to provide its technological products for all at affordable prices.

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is the global organization for professional, educational, and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices around the globe.