Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Business (CoB) was awarded by the prestigious Beta Gamma Sigma Awards (BGS), the international honor society of the Association of Advanced Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). ADU’s BGS chapter was selected from a pool of over 615 chapters representing 38 countries internationally and received the ‘Gold Outstanding Chapter’ award.

Each year, the BGS Outstanding Chapter Awards are presented in the categories of gold, silver, bronze and best practice levels. These awards are merit recognitions presented to chapters that have a variety of activities, programs and events available to students that support the BGS mission.

CoB at ADU received the Gold Outstanding Chapter award in recognition of the holistic educational experience provided to students and faculty. As part of the award, one of ADU’s outstanding students will receive a scholarship from the BGS Society. The ADU BGS chapter earned the award due to its notable commitment to the BGS mission and remarkable participation in several chapter activities. As part of its commitment to the BGS honor society, the BGS-ADU chapter has implemented various student-centric activities such as the distinguished speaker series, mentorship program, BGS gives back and an executive shadowing program.

Professor Barry O’Mahony, Dean of the College of Business (CoB), said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to the Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society for recognizing our commitment to the mission of Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) BGS Chapter. At the College of Business (CoB), we provide our students with a well-rounded academic experience and present faculty with the opportunity to elevate their skillset. In addition, we encourage them to tackle new experiences and gain a wider knowledge of their field. We are continuously searching for ways that will improve our students’ experience to prepare them for the career market.”

Professor Fauzia Jabeen, BGS Chapter Advisor and Professor of Management at Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Business (CoB), commented: “We are delighted to receive the ‘Gold Outstanding Chapter’ award from the prestigious Beta Gamma Sigma Awards (BGS). This recognition reflects Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) ongoing commitment to provide our students with a world-class learning experience and an exceptional academic journey with leadership and business acumen that will best prepare them for their future careers. At ADU-BGS Chapter we are thankful for being recognized and we intend to live up to the level of success this award demands.”

Additionally, Professor Barry O’Mahony CoB Dean at ADU, was awarded with the ‘Dean of the Year’ award in recognition of his commitment to providing students with an exemplery educational journey and outstanding contribution to the ADU-BGS chapter.

ADU’s efforts have earned its chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma multiple global accolades since its inception in October 2015. ADU chapter also won Beta Gamma Sigma’s 2018 Gold Outstanding Chapter Award, 2020 Bronze award and 2021 Gold award. Additionally, Prof. Fauzia Jabeen received the Global Chapter advisor award in 2018 and 2020. The chapter’s success has been repeatedly recognized by BGS globally. The awards received consecutively every year demonstrate the ongoing and continuous success of the BGS-ADU Chapter.

Established in 1913, BGS is an international honor society which operates exclusively for AACSB-accredited business programs. Membership in BGS is highly selective, reserved for top students within the top 5% of business schools around the world. Members of BGS go on to lead—and even create—some of the largest and most successful companies around the globe. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, BGS has inducted more than 830,000 members worldwide since its inception. Its mission is to encourage and honor academic achievement in business, thereby cultivating professional excellence to advance the values of the Society and to serve its lifelong members.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of 7,500 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

