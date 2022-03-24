Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU)’s tolerance club was awarded the Ministry of Tolerance’s bronze shield award at the annual tolerance clubs forum which took place recently in Expo 2020. The award commended the club’s commitment and efforts to promote the values and meaning of tolerance through the many activities and events initiated with the College of Arts and Sciences since 2017 until today.

The students received recognition for their efforts in launching hundreds of ethical initiatives that reflected the values of tolerance and coexistence among all society members. These initiatives were implemented as part of the Islamic culture course and supported by the College of Arts and Sciences. The tolerance club also collaborated with several government and charitable departments in achieving this endeavor. Moreover, ADU’s tolerance club contributed to the “100 million campaign” that focused on donating meals and secured food aid for struggling communities around the world.

In line with UAE’s national tolerance program, ADU launched its tolerance club in 2017 in an effort to boost its values related to tolerance and co-existence in the university among its student and faculty. The University’s club promotes tolerance amongst its employee and student body and prevent them from fanaticism, extremism, as well as enriching scientific and cultural content.

Salem Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of Community Relations at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “This award is first and foremost a testament to our students who prioritize tolerance as an indispensable value across the board. As they gear up to be the future leaders of tomorrow, their advocacy and celebration of diversity, inclusion and tolerance fills us with nothing but pride and trust in their ability to one day take on leading roles within institutions and governments.”

Al Dhaheri, added: “The award reflects ADU’s efforts in prioritizing, promoting and instilling the values of tolerance in the university’s culture and giving students the space to express themselves within these values. As a one of the region’s leading academic institutions, we are committed to working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda, who have long been one of the biggest role models and advocates of tolerance.”

Mrs. Nagam Hussein, Instructor of Islamic Culture, at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), commented: “At Abu Dhabi University (ADU), we continuously strive to strengthen our humanitarian efforts by providing support to those who sponsor and organize philanthropic initiatives. Through these programs, we aim to prepare our students to change, innovate and build a society that celebrates its human values and distinct culture diversity.”

The UAE National Tolerance program was launched by H.H Sheikha Lubna Al Qasim and highlights the values of tolerance in the UAE society. The program is based on seven main pillars: Islam, UAE Constitution, Zayed's Legacy and Ethics of the UAE, International Conventions, Archeology and History, Humanity, and Common Values. H.H. Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi emphasized that through these solid values, the UAE society will continue to build up tolerance, multiculturalism, culture of acceptance of others, and reject attitudes of discrimination and hatred.

In cooperation with various entities and through special teamwork, thought initiatives and national programs will be launched such as the declaration of a Tolerance Week, establishment of a Council for Tolerance and the UAE Tolerance Centre, and the launch of Tolerance Responsibility Program for Organizations, and the UAE Charter of Tolerance and Coexistence and Peace.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home

