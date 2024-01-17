The MoU’s focus areas include digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology, mobility and automotive, engineering, future of living, and innovation in construction

Abu Dhabi, UAE: In an important step towards the UAE's strategic vision of building a globally competitive knowledge-based economy, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and United Al-Saqer Group (UASG) LLC signed a cooperation and funding agreement to establish a state-of-the-art scientific research center, which will prepare specialized researchers in several development sectors to meet the requirements of the next 50-year agenda. This agreement translates the UAE’s wise leadership’s vision and aspiration to build a thriving world-class innovative research environment.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Al Hamed, a member of the Board of Directors of UASG, and Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ADU, in the presence of Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Mr. Nabil Kobeissi, CEO of UASG.

The center’s main objectives include securing stable funding, providing mentorship and training to the students on advanced research methodologies, and fostering collaboration between academia and industries focused on research projects with economic potential to develop new technologies within specific sectors. Additionally, the center aims to improve the quality of innovations while accelerate breakthrough solutions, especially those with commercialized intellectual property rights. As well as lead research on mutually agreed priority topics that will be industry-relevant and lead to intellectual property (IP) generation.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “This collaboration signifies a crucial milestone in our joint endeavor to advance scientific research and generate impactful research on a global level. With the support of UASG, we aim to deliver transformative outcomes to elevate academic excellence and drive tangible progress for the UAE and beyond. At ADU, we are committed to providing our students, faculty, and community with the latest innovative tools to tackle the challenges of the future and equip them with the skillset needed to become leading figures in innovation.”

Al Saqer Group CEO LLC, Mr. Nabil Kobeissi, stated: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University is a testament to our commitment to advancing scientific research in the region. We believe that by nurturing talent and fostering innovation, we are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future in UAE and globally.”

Through this collaboration, ADU will provide the necessary infrastructure for the research center, including laboratories and classrooms, as well as attract high-level scientific researchers, and organize student-centered research activities. Additionally, the center will receive a multi-million grant from UASG throughout the upcoming years. Furthermore, both parties will engage with other industry partners to join this collaboration and collectively work towards achieving its aspiration.

ADU and UASG will also work towards establishing mentorship, training, and start-up incubation support programs in the mutually relevant focus areas using UASG industry-specific expertise and global network. The focus areas include life sciences, digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology, mobility and automotive, engineering, future of living, and innovation in construction among many others.

UASG established in 1980 is one of the leading multi-sector business groups in the United Arab Emirates. UASG owns and operates a diverse yet complementary portfolio of UAE-based companies encompassing several key industry sectors like automotive, heavy equipment, property management, construction, joinery, food and beverages, hospitality, retail, travel, and many other sectors.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com