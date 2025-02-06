UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Stemstar Education Technology Co., Ltd., a prominent education technology company based in Shanghai, China. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening Research and Development (R&D) capabilities, fostering innovation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and equipping students with the skills needed to tackle global challenges in sustainability and technology.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Mr. Deepak Tyagi, Director of Shanghai Stemstar. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Hamad Odhabi, ADU’s Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence, Prof. Barry O’Mahony, Provost of ADU and Salem Al Dhaheri, ADU’s Executive of Director of Community Relations.

As part of this partnership, ADU and Shanghai Stemstar will establish a state-of-the-art R&D Center at the university, which will serve as a hub for advancing research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), STEM and sustainability. The collaboration will also offer training in AI for high school students, tailored professional development programs for Shanghai Stemstar employees, joint academic initiatives and support of ADU’s key conferences, such as the ‘International Conference on Advancing Sustainable Future (ICASF).’

Additionally, ADU and Shanghai Stemstar will also offer training and research programs, knowledge exchange initiatives, networking opportunities and student-focused camps in high-demand fields such as AI, STEM and sustainability.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “Our strategic partnership with Shanghai Stemstar provides a dynamic platform to enhance STEM education and innovation as well as AI training. Together, we are creating transformative opportunities for students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge research, gain real-world experience and drive meaningful changes in their respective fields. At ADU, we remain dedicated to shaping visionary leaders, advancing sustainable solutions and strengthening the UAE’s science and technology (S&T) sector.”

Mr. Deepak Tyagi, Director of Shanghai Stemstar, said: “Collaborating with Abu Dhabi University enables us to combine academic rigor with practical innovation. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators who will shape a brighter future.”

Dr. Hamad Odhabi, ADU’s Vice Chancellor for AI and Operational Excellence, said: “We are witnessing a transformative revolution driven by AI, reshaping industries and redefining the future of education. This partnership is crucial for empowering our students with the latest AI advancements and tools, equipping them to lead innovation and confidently address real-world challenges.”

The partnership aligns with ADU’s ongoing efforts to expand its academic offerings in response to evolving industry demands. The university has recently launched 13 pioneering programs in several fields, including four bachelor’s degrees in International Relations, Psychology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering and Renewable and Sustainable Energy Engineering. In addition to the introduction of seven master’s degrees in AI, Cybersecurity, Financial Technology, Digital Communication, Strategic Digital Transformation, Cyberlaw and AI and Public Health, as well as a PhD in Law and PhD in Education.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).