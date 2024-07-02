Abu Dhabi - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), has announced receiving the ISO 41001:2018 certification. This prestigious certification pertains to the global quality standards for facility management services, enhancing the automation and monitoring of procedures and the effective management of facility risks with high efficiency.

On this occasion, H.E. Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of Integrated Transport Centre, expressed his pride and appreciation for this achievement, highlighting Abu Dhabi Mobility's dedication to following the highest standards of quality and excellence in its services. He also emphasised the continuous efforts of the teams to enhance and develop facility management and public service procedures, ensuring the delivery of high-quality services that meet the expectations and needs of the Abu Dhabi community.

H.E. added, "We are dedicated to adopting the best international practices in all our operations. We will continue enhancing our capabilities and improving our performance to realise our vision of delivering integrated and sustainable transport services that enhance the welfare and happiness of the community."

This accomplishment reaffirms Abu Dhabi Mobility's position as a leader in the transport sector and enhances its contribution to Abu Dhabi's Vision 2030. This vision seeks to create an integrated and sustainable infrastructure supported by a proficient and experienced workforce, including engineers and skilled technical personnel. The team follows the highest international quality standards, risk management frameworks, and sustainability principles, ensuring the delivery of facility management services that prioritise customers, enhance their operations, and implement them optimally, keeping the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at the forefront globally.

Abu Dhabi Mobility follows all approved standards in managing administrative affairs internally and continually seeks to improve them in collaboration with strategic partners both internally and externally. The goal is to meet all requests for facility improvements while adhering to approved specifications and standards within Abu Dhabi Mobility. Additionally, there is a focus on monitoring the implementation of objectives, initiatives, plans, and programmes aimed at developing administrative affairs services.

Work teams have innovatively developed the administrative affairs management system, documenting request reception, execution, and service development within the administration. They have also documented training processes and enhanced employee efficiency in administrative affairs, along with developing and updating technologies and systems used in administrative affairs management and automating operations on the internal platform 'DMT HUB'.