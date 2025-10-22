Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Wusoom Holding, a next-generation investment holding company, have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding to develop protein fermentation projects in Abu Dhabi. This strategic collaboration represents a significant step forward in diversifying the emirate’s economy while advancing global food security through cutting-edge sustainable technology.

Announced during Global Food Week 2025, the partnership will focus on supporting the establishment of industrial-scale protein fermentation capabilities to produce novel foods and alternative proteins. Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi will leverage advanced biotechnology and fermentation science to create high-quality protein products that meet growing global demand for sustainable food solutions.

This collaboration represents a cornerstone initiative within Abu Dhabi's AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster, established to position the Emirate as a global leader and launchpad for food and water innovation. AGWA aims to contribute AED 90 billion in incremental GDP to Abu Dhabi's economy, create more than 60,000 new jobs and attract AED 128 billion in investments by 2045.

Fatima Al Dhaheri, Head of AGWA at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “Our collaboration with Wusoom reflects ADIO's commitment to anchoring transformative investments within the AGWA cluster, not only to further AGWA’s mission to advance food and water technologies, but also to support the emirate’s broader diversification agenda. Protein fermentation represents a breakthrough in food production that is poised to position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for novel food innovation, creating high-value jobs and establishing new pathways for economic growth in the novel food ecosystem.”

Alessandro Cataldo, Agrifood Vertical CEO at Wusoom Holding, commented: “Abu Dhabi and the AGWA cluster represent the ideal environment to invest and scale a global protein fermentation platform. We are committed to invest in opportunities which create value and drive economic impact in Abu Dhabi while enhancing global food resilience. Our partnership with ADIO combines access to capital, strategic government support and a commitment to support building a world-class ecosystem that will accelerate our mission to create transformative novel food solutions.”

Commercial partnerships for product distribution will be explored across countries within the UAE’s network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA), in addition to China and markets across the GCC, Africa and Europe. Through Wusoom’s portfolio, innovative companies and strategic partners will be introduced to Abu Dhabi's growth ecosystem, creating networking effects and enabling additional high-value investments to the emirate.

Substantial direct benefits for Abu Dhabi's economy will flow from this partnership through foreign direct investment inflows, high-quality jobs across research, production and development as well as enhanced GDP contribution through advanced manufacturing sectors, positioning Abu Dhabi as the region's hub for alternative protein production.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.