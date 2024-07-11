ABU DHABI – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) became the first institution in the MENA region to receive the United Nation Small Island Developing States Partnerships Award on behalf of the UAE, which claimed first place in the economic category for ADFD’s initiatives – the UAE Pacific Partnership Fund and the UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund. The award was received by His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, at the Annual Global Multi-Stakeholder SIDS Partnership Dialogue in New York, on the margins of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The initiative was nominated through submissions by ADFD, which allocated US$100 million to them. These initiatives, representing strategic partnerships between the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), ADFD, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), as well as a university and 26 governments from Small Island Developing States, have been critical in accelerating the transition to renewable energy, reducing fossil fuel dependence, enhancing energy security, and expanding climate action in the Caribbean and Pacific regions, leading to significant economic development.

This collaboration focused on advancing solar, wind, and other renewable energy projects in SIDS, driving innovation, creating employment opportunities, promoting gender equality, and strengthening climate resilience.

Legacy of sustainable development

In his acceptance speech, His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, highlighted the UAE’s legacy of sustainable development instituted by the UAE’s founding president, the late Sheikh Zayed, and carried forward by our wise leadership through numerous strategic vision and prudent policies, accelerating the energy transition and economic transformation of the SIDS.

H.E. Al Suwaidi said: “Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD is committed to supporting the UAE’s mission to minimize the effects of climate change through the promotion of clean energy in Small Island Developing States and globally.”

He added: “International cooperation is central to our mission to achieve global energy and sustainable development goals, and we are grateful to all contributors for the recognition we have achieved in this field. We reaffirm our commitment to support the island states on their journey towards a sustainable and resilient energy future.”

Major projects

One of the major projects financed by ADFD includes the US$5.4 million wind farm in Samoa. The bespoke, one-of-its-kind farm boasts cyclone-proof turbines, delivering uninterrupted energy to 75 percent of the country’s population. The project notably saves 183,000 liters of diesel each year, thus helping the country reduce its carbon footprint by 506 tons.

Likewise, the hurricane-resistant hybrid power plant in Antigua and Barbuda is designed to withstand the fiercest winds, providing a reliable and sustainable supply of electricity for the entire population on the island, and supporting the nation’s goal to produce 86 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030. The plant also enables the country to reduce annual diesel consumption by 406,000 liters and cut carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1 million kilograms.

The 600 kW solar power plant in the Marshall Islands built on a reservoir near the capital Majuro increases the water storage capacity of the artificial lake by over 20 percent. The project saves 236,000 liters of diesel annually and reduces annual CO2 emissions by 652 tons.

Similar renewable energy projects in Nauru, Solomon Island, Micronesia, Nauru, Kiribati, Fiji, Tuvalu, and Tonga have brought equal environmental and economic benefits.

About the awards

the United Nation Small Island Developing States Partnerships Awards was established by the Member States of the United Nations in 2021 to recognize and reward the efforts of the best and most noteworthy, genuine and durable partnerships in the implementation of the SIDS Accelerated Modalities of Action (SAMOA Pathway). The Awards provide an opportunity to reward the most successful SIDS partnerships, highlight best practices, increase the visibility of the SIDS Partnership Framework, motivate the creation of new SIDS partnerships and incentivize the registrations of new partnerships for SIDS.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 106 developing countries. Spanning more than 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

