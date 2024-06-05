Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), to create cooperation frameworks between the two sides and benefit from all the scientific and human expertise and capabilities provided by both parties. This would enhancing the contribution of research to economic and social issues that serve society and the private sector across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Under the MOU, signed in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Dr. Ahmed Murad, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAE University, both parties will cooperate and support the business community in Abu Dhabi by raising awareness about future readiness, improving the ability to compete in the national and global economies, developing the skills of young students and entrepreneurs, and enhancing the expertise needed in the Emirate’s business community.

Committed to sharing expertise and resources, the Abu Dhabi Chamber-UAEU MOU aims to develop employee performance, applied research projects, conduct research and studies, and develop an integrated approach to Emiratisation and cooperation in supporting national programs. The two sides will also cooperate in supporting young entrepreneurs who wish to develop their business ideas through linking them with the UAE University business incubator, and sponsoring student initiatives and projects that aim to encourage the implementation of independent and startup projects.

In this connection, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADCCI, said: “We are proud to sign the MoU with the United Arab Emirates University, as it is the first university established in the UAE and one of the most prominent and pioneering bodies in the field of scientific research. Through this agreement, we look forward to cooperating and benefiting from the university’s academic and research programs and its commitment to continuously develop its curricula, in a way that serves society in general and supports the national economy in particular. This can be realized by improving the performance of the private sector in Abu Dhabi, as well as developing opportunities for investment and trade exchange, as they constitute a basic pillar of sustainable development and creating a competitive and encouraging business environment.”

Moreover, cooperation under the MoU includes exploring ways to establish funds for research and development in several fields and securing financial support. In addition to having a set of programs to support and develop private companies developed by UAEUas well as exchanging economic, financial, industrial, commercial, administrative, social, legal, environmental, and tourism consultations and studies.

The two parties will also cooperate in providing practical training for university students in various fields, providing technical consultations in the field of job qualification, and encouraging students to work in the private sector, in addition to cooperating in organizing various scientific events.

The MOU stipulates cooperation in the field of information technology, and the exchange of knowledge, information, and expertise to support joint action, and benefiting from the specialized programs offered by the UAE Academy, an affiliate of the ADCCI, to university graduates in the fields of industrial technology, in addition to inviting and hosting speakers and guests to introduce students to entrepreneurship and commercial creativity, and establishing a specialized seat for research, innovation, commercial leadership and business development, as well as sponsoring plans for awards for creativity and commercial development.