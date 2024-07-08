Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has concluded its successful participation in the 30th Beijing International Book Fair, held in the Chinese capital from 19 to 23 June 2024, where it showcased its most prominent projects and initiatives in various fields of publishing, translation, knowledge, and literature.

The Centre shed light on its role in supporting the translation movement to and from Arabic through its flagship Kalima Project for Translation – the most prominent of its kind in the Arab world – as well as on its contributions to publishing and authorship through the Esdarat project, which has produced hundreds of Arabic books. The ALC also highlighted the range of fairs, festivals, conferences, and activities it organises that centre around books, language, and creative industries.

Throughout the course of the Fair, the Centre offered a comprehensive programme, in an effort to enhance cooperation in the creative industries and enrich the cultures of both nations through joint projects that enable the establishment of valuable intellectual and cultural systems. Some of the most notable events in the programme included a seminar titled ‘Between Arabic and Chinese: Language and Cultural Communication’, in collaboration with the China International Communications Group (CICG), setting the stage for the comprehensive cooperation protocol signed between the two parties.

The seminar was attended by His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; H.E. Prof. Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice President of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research; H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre; H.E. Khaled Al Shehhi, Deputy Chief of the UAE Mission to China, and Gao Anming, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of the China International Communications Group.

ALC Chairman H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim signed an agreement with CICG to launch the China Academic Books series in Arabic. The signing ceremony was organised by the Foreign Language Press and the China Centre for Contemporary World Studies. The agreement aims to enhance communication between different cultures, in line with the vision of the wise leadership in the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi.

H.E. bin Tamim said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre strives to achieve the ambitious vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to disseminate Arab culture, build bridges of communication with communities around the world, and establish partnerships in all fields related to language and culture to serve the present and future of humanity.”

“Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi has consistently participated in the Beijing International Book Fair, becoming the most regular Arab participant,” H.E. added. “Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair hosted more than 190 Chinese publishing houses over its last four editions, making it the most attractive international destination for Chinese publishers. Indeed, Chinese participation in the most recent session of the Fair was the largest in the country’s history of participation in global events.”

“We must work harder to make language a foundation for developing cultural industries, exchanging knowledge, and spreading it among people around the world. It also critical that we recognise the importance of focusing on technology and artificial intelligence, steering these breakthroughs towards achieving sustainability in human values and enhancing multiculturalism,” H.E. bin Tamim concluded.

Other ALC activities at the fair included the launch of the Chinese edition of ‘His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of the Man of Humanity’ in the presence of its author, H.E. Dr. Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi. The book focuses on His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and sheds light on various aspects of his exceptional journey.

H.E. Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, said: “This year, we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries, which have succeeded in building a strong strategic partnership based on the solid foundations of shared values, common interests, mutual respect, and commitment to supporting the development and prosperity of both nations.”

“Through cultural communication, we can transcend geographical borders and language differences, and through literary arts and music, we discover the common grounds that bind us together,” H.E. Al Hammadi continued. “The UAE Embassy in Beijing is committed to supporting cultural communication between the Arab world and China, including supporting the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, which is at the forefront of institutions specialising in teaching the Arabic language to non-native speakers.”

The ALC's agenda for the fair also included a panel discussion that brought together prominent researchers, namely Farida Wang Fu, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in Translation in China; Zhao Lijun, Director of the China Today magazine publishing house; Wang Jun Xiao, Secretary-General of the China Cultural Publishing House; Ahmed Al Saeed, CEO of Bayt Elhekma for Creative Industries, which is a recipient of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award; and Dr. Berlant Qabeel, Programmes Section Head at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

Furthermore, ALC Chairman H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim attended the professional meeting to explore opportunities for cooperation between Chinese and Arab publishers, where he stated that translation plays a critical role in fostering understanding between peoples and bringing cultures closer together, stressing that when translating, it is imperative to respect the value systems of the cultures involved.

Meanwhile, the ALC delegation visited the China National Academy of Painting, run by the Ministries of Culture and Tourism in Beijing. The two sides exchanged information about their respective institutions, exploring opportunities for collaboration. Officials from the Academy expressed interest in participating in the Centre’s events, most notably the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the Arabian Days festival.

For his part, Gao Anming, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of the China International Communications Group (CICG), said: “I visited the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre in September and explored its efforts to promote exchange between different cultures through language. Over the course of an entire year, the CICG Centre for Europe and Africa cooperated with the ALC, achieving notable results.”

Gao Anming went on to note that “With the Centre’s support, our Group participated in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024, which hosted a conference to present the Arabic edition of President Xi Jinping’s book ‘The Belt and Road Initiative’. Furthermore, China Today magazine launched the ‘China’s Intangible Cultural Heritage’ pavilion, allowing Arab audiences to enjoy the charm of Chinese culture.”

“As the oldest and largest comprehensive media institution in China,” he continued, “the China International Communications Group recognises the importance of language as a vehicle for culture and a symbol of civilisation. By translating and publishing Arabic works, readers can learn about the Arab world’s rich cultural heritage. Similarly, translating and publishing Chinese works allows us to introduce the world to the modern China.”

Anming outlined three areas for cooperation with the ALC, the first of which is deepening collaboration with the Centre to introduce and translate outstanding foreign cultural and literary works, in addition to presenting notable Chinese works to international audiences, thereby enhancing mutual understanding and respect between different cultures.

The second area of collaboration is organising art fairs, reading clubs, cultural seminars, and meetings with authors, while the third and final area consists of training talented professionals who master multiple languages and cultures in order to enhance cultural exchange between China and Arab countries, support language education, and strengthen intercultural communication skills among language learners.