Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has concluded its first-ever participation at the Almadinah Book Fair. Organised by the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, the event’s third edition was held from 30 July to 5 August, attended by more than 300 publishing houses from various countries around the world.

The Centre’s pavilion at the fair offered visitors a collection of over 570 publications from its Kalima Project for Translation, Esdarat project and Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies, including 65 new titles.

The ALC’s participation strengthened relationships with stakeholders in the publishing and specialised book fairs industry, in addition to highlighting its own initiatives and projects related to book publishing and translation.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, emphasised the centre’s commitment to participating in book fairs across the region, given their role as prominent creative platforms that promote publishing and the book industry. “Book fairs in Saudi Arabia embody the flourishing cultural scene in the Kingdom,” he said. “They provide an ideal opportunity for us at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to strengthen relations with Saudi publishing and cultural industry stakeholders at the Arab and international levels, and to exchange inspiring ideas and visions that have the potential to develop this key industry.”

During its participation in the fair, the ALC showcased publications from its Kalima Project for Translation, which aims to revive the translation movement in the Arab world, support cultural activities in Abu Dhabi, and contribute to the enrichment of the regional and international cultural scenes.

The Almadinah Book Fair 2024 programme spotlighted local and international publishing houses, hosting a range of notable cultural events, poetry evenings, workshops, a dedicated children’s area, and panel discussions with a selected group of writers and thinkers.