Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) and the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) have recently signed an addendum to their 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in an effort to strengthen their strategic partnership, support the Arabic language, and reinforce its presence in scientific, cultural, and academic circles.

The addendum will align efforts to launch innovative initiatives that provide future generations with essential knowledge and tools, while consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for advancing the Arabic language. This, in turn, aligns with the UAE’s commitment to building an innovative and sustainable knowledge economy, rooted in national identity, while enriching the local and international cultural landscape with authentic Arabic content.

Moreover, the addendum outlines an expansion of the scope of collaboration between the two institutions, building on the academic and community contributions of various UAEU units dedicated to teaching the Arabic language, developing its uses, and expanding its knowledge resources. This reflects a strategic vision aimed at empowering the Arabic language in academia and strengthening its connection with the community through innovative and sustainable cultural and knowledge-based initiatives.

One initiative central to the collaboration is the Research Grants Programme, which provides support and funding for high-quality research in Arabic language and literature studies. The programme also engages UAEU faculty members in research arbitration committees and scientific studies, in addition to making contributions to the development of ‘Al-Markaz, Majallat al-Dirasat al-Arabiyya’ (The Centre: Journal of Arabic Studies) by joining its advisory committee, proposing new research topics, and nominating specialised researchers.

The partnership additionally includes the production of Arabic digital content using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, to enrich the digital presence of Arabic and expand its global reach. The two institutions will also participate jointly in prominent cultural events, including the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), Al Ain Book Festival, and the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries. Through these participations, they will organise workshops and implement student projects at the intersection of cultural and creative industries, enhancing the integration between academic knowledge and practical applications.

The collaboration also extends into translation, world literature, and language teaching at UAEU, including a partnership under the Kalima Project for Translation, student events and activities, and participation in specialised conferences on literature, translation, and creative industries. This is intended to enhance cultural exchange and openness to the literature of other peoples.

The addendum devotes particular attention to activating the university’s intellectual resources by organising panel discussions on the Centre’s publications, designating a permanent space for the Khazanat Al Kutub initiative, revitalising the Kalima Reading Club, and encouraging active student participation. Together, these initiatives will foster a culture of dialogue and stimulate critical thinking in an integrated intellectual and academic environment.

“Signing the addendum to our MoU with United Arab Emirates University aligns with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s strategy to expand national partnerships with leading academic institutions, enhance the presence of the Arabic language, and strengthen knowledge content,” said H.E. Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. “We anticipate great contributions from this collaboration toward developing joint programmes and projects that will elevate the status of the Arabic language across publishing platforms, think tanks, and global cultural forums, consolidating its role as a fundamental pillar of national and cultural identity.”

Prof. Mohamed Binhuwaidin, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, noted: “This collaboration reflects our commitment at United Arab Emirates University – represented by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences – to invest in joint capacities and integrated experiences that advance efforts to support the Arabic language. It marks an important step toward deepening research activity, broadening the scope of scientific publishing, and strengthening areas of mutual knowledge cooperation, which in turn contributes to serving the Arabic language across academic and cultural domains and reaffirms UAEU’s pioneering role in this field.”

The cooperation between the two institutions aligns with the objectives outlined in their 2022 MoU, which emphasises coordinating joint efforts to promote the teaching and dissemination of the Arabic language, while facilitating the cultivation of Arabic language skills across diverse segments of the community. It also includes collaboration on organising academic conferences, exchanging expertise and resources, and utilising available databases, internal publications, and facilities available to each party.

Through this collaboration, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre continues to advance its strategy to strengthen the foundations of national culture and advance the status of the Arabic language as both a cornerstone of Emirati identity and an essential instrument for fostering a knowledge-based society. This vision aligns with the UAE’s broader goals of creating a competitive cultural and knowledge economy founded on innovation, openness, and sustainability.