Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – As part of the ongoing operational readiness trials for the new Terminal A ahead of its opening in November, Abu Dhabi Airports is conducting the largest live trial and testing exercise to date, with more than 6,000 volunteers selected from the community in Abu Dhabi.

The operational trials involve playing an essential part in robust simulations that are designed to stress-test the equipment, staff and procedures, in key operating areas of the terminal. In addition to Abu Dhabi Airports staff members, the volunteers include students, families and stakeholders from the aviation ecosystem.

The systems and processes that are being tested include check-in and baggage, security screening, boarding gates, immigration and customs. At immigration, volunteers are testing the speed and accuracy of the document and customs inspections. Meanwhile, at boarding and departure, the tests include scanning the boarding passes of volunteers and assessing the procedure preparedness to communicate changes regarding flight information.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said:

“Our commitment to excellence has driven our journey to prepare for Terminal A’s opening, as we are focused on conducting extensive large-scale assessments to ensure the speed, efficiency and delivery of operations. I would like to thank the volunteers who have participated in these trials for their unwavering support as we gear up to welcome passengers to Terminal A in November.”

For the duration of September and October, Abu Dhabi Airports will continue to embark on large-scale testing exercises of Terminal A’s facilities and are welcoming participation from volunteers. If you would like to take part in the trials, you can register your interest in the following link: www.volunteers.ae/list.aspx

These trials are critical to delivering the best passenger experience and efficiency when the new terminal opens its doors to the public in November this year.

Covering 742,000 square metres of built-up area, Terminal A is among the largest airport terminals in the world and will significantly increase Abu Dhabi International Airport’s passenger and cargo capacity contributing to the acceleration of the emirate’s economic growth. With the capability to handle 45 million passenger capacity per year, and process 11,000 passengers per hour, the terminal will provide the foundation of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector expansion and cement its position as a global gateway and aviation hub.

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports provide world-class facilities to passengers and aviation operators alike, whilst contributing to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

