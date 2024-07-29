Abdul Latif Jameel Finance offers a diverse range of financing solutions to meet the needs of all customers.

Cairo: Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, renowned for its cutting-edge financing services and solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with OPay, a leading player in mobile payment technology. This collaboration aims to provide comprehensive digital payment solutions in Egypt, catering to diverse customer needs and significantly enhancing their overall experience.

Under this agreement, OPay will serve as a new payment method for Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, enhancing its reach and accessibility to customers across Egypt. Moreover, this partnership will enable Abdul Latif Jameel Finance to benefit from OPay’s vast network of over 90,000 strategically placed points of sale and payment kiosks nationwide.

Siraj Badqail, CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, said: “We are delighted to announce our new strategic partnership with OPay, which will enhance the payment services offered to our customers. This collaboration will improve the overall customer experience and streamline the payment collection process by introducing a new payment method. Furthermore, it aligns with Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s commitment to providing exceptional services and simplifying financial transactions for our customers.”

Additionally, Mahmoud Khadr, CEO of OPay, said: “The collaboration with Abdul Latif Jameel Finance signifies a strategic advancement in elevating the digital payment journey for both consumers and businesses. This partnership underscores OPay’s dedication to fostering innovation in the realm of financial technology and its collaboration with various entities in the financial sector in Egypt. Furthermore, OPay provides an extensive array of cutting-edge digital payment options, including contactless payment, online payment, and a digital wallet service powered by artificial intelligence. These offerings will enable Abdul Latif Jameel Finance customers to revel in a seamless, convenient, and secure payment experience – eliminating the necessity for cash or bank cards”.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Finance - Egypt:

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance - Egypt S.A.E has been operating in the Egyptian market for 24 years providing innovative and reliable financing solutions to its customers, including consumer and vehicle financing services. Abdul Latif Jameel Finance - Egypt is a trusted partner to both individuals and corporates, helping achieve their financial aspirations.

Registered with The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) under License No. (16) of 2020

For more information, please visit the website: www.aljfinance.com.eg