First three rounds, along with a dedicated COVID-19 response benefited about 48,000 young people in the UAE, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Established in 2018 by H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Emirati businessman and philanthropist, the Fund supports high impact education programs that will help refugee youth in the region build better livelihoods.

Dubai- UAE: Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund is inviting proposals for programs that explore and identify new solutions to long-standing challenges in vulnerable and refugee youth education. The Fund in its fourth round will prioritize upskilling refugee youth, and broadening access to secondary education for Arab refugee youth in Jordan and Lebanon, as well as youth from conflict-affected countries residing in the UAE.

Since its inception in 2018, the Fund administered by Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education and 20 of its partners were greatly successful in supporting over 48,000 beneficiaries through the previous rounds. Initially meant for three rounds only, and a goal of 20,000 refugees, the Fund has been awarding grants to educational institutions and non-governmental organizations working with refugee youth and vulnerable host community youth. His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair released the fourth round in direct response to the increasing need of these young hopeful people.

The fourth round calls for innovative solutions that seek to support young people in completing secondary formal education as well as supporting post-secondary programs that broaden access to accredited or industry recognized certifications that lead to elevated livelihoods. Aspiring organizations must be able to provide strong evidence for their proposed solutions, use pioneering approaches in design and delivery, and build strong local partnerships. They should also be able to demonstrate how their proposed program contributes to the priority areas as identified by the Fund.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, the Chairman of Refugee Education Fund said: “The need for refugee education is unfortunately only increasing, and this is why I decided to extend the grant for a fourth year. Half of the world’s refugees today are children, and we cannot risk losing an entire generation due to inaccessibility to quality education. Education offers young refugees the best chance to build the skills and knowledge they need to rebuild their lives and invest in their futures. The Fund, therefore, focuses on programs that address acute education gaps and are impact-driven and scalable.”

Organizations that meet the eligibility criteria and proposed program that fits with one of the areas of priorities are invited to submit a proposal by email to refugeeeducation@alghurairfoundation.org by July 1st, 2022. The Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund will conduct an internal review and selected organizations will be contacted for additional information.

About Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund

In 2018, H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Emirati businessman and philanthropist created Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund to support young refugees in Jordan and Lebanon, as well as Arab children of families affected by wars and disasters, who temporarily reside in the UAE. In 2018, the Fund aimed to provide education opportunities for over 20,000 students in Jordan, Lebanon, and UAE, enabling them to secure decent jobs by obtaining the labor market’s newly required certificates. To date, the fund exceeded that goal by 140%.

For more information on how to apply for the Fund’s fourth round, please visit: www.refugee-educationfund.org