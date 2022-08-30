Sharjah, UAE: The Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport Sharjah (AASTS) welcomed its seventh batch of students. On the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year at AASTS, the newly appointed Director, interacted with the fresh batch of students and encouraged them to begin their careers in the maritime industry with a proactive and optimistic approach.

As part of its mission to qualify skilled cadres in the maritime sector, the Academy accepted a total of 58 applications, which includes 35 male applicants and 23 female aspiring professionals. With another year witnessing a high volume of intake, AASTS reinforced its active role in contributing towards the development of the region’s maritime sector.

Welcoming the Academy’s new batch of students, Dr. Hashem Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director, AASTS said: “Ever since this state-of-the-art edifice was inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi in 2019, we have seen a significant rise in the number of students enrolling to study at the Academy. The industry has been one of the most prominent contributors to the nation’s development and progress right from the 1970s. As of 2020, the industry contributed over AED 90 billion to the national economy, thus the onus is on maritime academies such as ourselves to strengthen the capabilities of the sector by qualifying highly skilled maritime professionals that are capable of capitalising on the modern technologies available today to take the sector in the country, as well as the national economy to greater heights.”

“In line with our objective of staying ahead of the curve, we adopted the most up-to-date education model, modern facilities, and digitally advanced training solutions such as simulators for practical experience. We are well aware of the needs of the global maritime industry and have some of the most experienced and qualified faculty, who educate the next generation of maritime professionals to be competent professionals. Additionally, when you look at the uniqueness of the Academy in terms of exposing our students to real-life scenarios through on-field experiences onboard vessels and ports, it is certain that our students are prepared to take on the challenges facing the industry and chart out solutions that could strengthen the capabilities of the industry worldwide,” Dr. Al Zaabi added.

Latest Facilities

The Academy’s branch in Sharjah is the largest of all the AASTMT campuses, and is comparable in size and capabilities to its headquarters in Alexandria. Generous scholarships offered by the Ruler of Sharjah have enabled hundreds of students in beginning their careers in the maritime sector with the Academy, and in occupying some of the top positions in the sector. Additionally, its state-of-the-art facilities rank it amongst the best international universities and maritime academies across the globe.

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS said: “With a fresh set of advanced education facilities such as our top-notch simulators, we are extremely excited to welcome our new batch of students. It was wonderful to see that the youth’s interest in the maritime sector is growing year after year. Without doubt, this is an industry that provides unparalleled opportunities to thrive, and it is great to see that this is being realised by the younger generation as well.”

“Here at the Academy, our focus has always been to educate and train students about the theoretical and practical aspects of the industry in a manner that will leave a lasting impact on their careers. Additionally, we collaborate with several leading maritime entities across the globe and various government bodies in order to ensure that our students are trained in environments that are ideal for their professional growth. By working in such entities, our future leaders are able to have a better understanding of how the industry operates, and are able to build a bigger network for themselves to be provided with opportunities early-on in their careers. Moreover, the Academy has always been at the forefront of increasing the representation of women in the industry. By encouraging young females to enroll in the Academy and be a part of the sector, we have been able to ensure that over 45 per cent of our students are females. By achieving this unique feat, we have cemented ourselves as pioneers in enhancing the presence of women in the maritime industry,” Dr. Capt. Youssef added.

