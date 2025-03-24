The operator of the renowned Chedi Hotels embarks on a new chapter as Chedi Hospitality. Bringing four decades of experience to the role, Stephan spearheads the group’s bold vision for the future of luxury travel.

Chedi Hospitality proudly unveils its refreshed brand identity, marking a pivotal evolution in its legacy of crafting exceptional hospitality experiences while building upon the heritage of GHM. Under the leadership of CEO Stephan Schupbach, the group outlines ambitious plans to invigorate its portfolio. These include strengthening and reinventing its legacy brand, Chedi, expanding into private residences, and developing a new hotel brand: Serai.

The transition to Chedi Hospitality reflects the group’s vision to extend its expertise beyond luxury hotels, embracing a multi-faceted approach to high-end living and experiential travel. The new logo pays homage to the original meaning of “Chedi”—a place of peace deeply connected to the four elements. It uses elemental shapes to form a custom typography, harmoniously uniting to symbolise connection, shelter, and discovery.

Stephan Schupbach takes the helm at Chedi Hospitality, bringing nearly four decades of leadership experience across both the owning and operator sides of the luxury hospitality industry. Recognised for his ability to drive strategic growth and pioneer brand direction, Schupbach has played a pivotal role in shaping high-profile hospitality ventures worldwide. His vision for Chedi Hospitality is to build on its legacy of excellence while expanding into new market segments, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the evolving luxury landscape. With a strong focus on partnerships—spanning investors, developers, and industry collaborators—Schupbach aims to position Chedi Hospitality as a dynamic force in the sector. This year, the group will unveil a series of developments across its portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, elevated service, and long-term value creation.

“Chedi Hospitality marks the next chapter in our story—one that honours our heritage while embracing a future of boundless possibilities. The Chedi name has long been synonymous with timeless design, exceptional service, and a deep connection to place. As we move forward, we introduce a new expression of our ethos: A Voyage Unbound—a journey beyond convention, beyond borders, and into a future where every destination tells a story waiting to be discovered.” says Stephan Schupbach, CEO, Chedi Hospitality. “Across Chedi Hotels, The Chedi Private Residences, and our new ventures, we are committed to delivering distinctive, high-value experiences that set new industry benchmarks. Together with my team who are dedicated to shaping the future of luxury hospitality, I look forward to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to define the next chapter of Chedi Hospitality.”

Chedi Hospitality is strategically strengthening its strongholds in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while simultaneously extending its global reach. This approach is evidenced by recent milestones, including the opening of Chedi Hegra in AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai. Further solidifying its position, Chedi Hospitality has advanced discussions for new landmark developments planned within its established regions, including Switzerland, Germany, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Indian Ocean, alongside expansion into East Asia with forthcoming projects in Japan and China.

Under Stephan Schupbach’s leadership, Chedi Hospitality will remain committed to setting the benchmark for luxury travel, delivering highly personalized, enriching experiences for discerning guests. Supporting him in this endeavour is a strong leadership team, including Monica Chng leading as the Chief Financial Officer and has been with the group since 2008, playing a key role in financial planning and risk management. Leanne Reddie, with over two decades of industry expertise across luxury hotels and aviation brands, serves as Chief Commercial Officer responsible for driving sales, profitability and revenue growth. Mark Burns joins as Chief Design & Construction Officer, contributing his expertise to developing exceptional properties and ensuring that both new and ongoing developments meet Chedi Hospitality’s high-quality standards. Karim Bizid, Regional Vice President of Operations and General Manager of Chedi Muscat with extensive luxury hotel experience across the region, leads our Middle East operations. Meanwhile, Andrea Zampolini, as Vice President of Operations, will focus on enhancing the culinary and dining experiences and cultivating partnerships with exceptional food, dining and beverage operators. Rosemarie Tacorda, Vice President of Brand Communications, brings a wealth of expertise in brand strategy, public relations, and integrated marketing. Aditya Jain is the Vice President of Development, renowned for his ability to negotiate high-value partnerships and lead large-scale development projects across global markets.

More details about the new services, amenities, and enhanced offerings across the portfolio will be shared in the coming months.

To explore the new brand identity and more information, please visit http://www.chedihospitality.com

-Ends-

About Chedi Hospitality

With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Chedi Hospitality’s origins are anchored in the joy of discovery. From its earliest properties, the group has set new benchmarks by inviting discerning travellers to experience unparalleled hospitality in extraordinary, often undiscovered destinations. The sense of discovery combined with impeccably curated experiences and uncompromising comfort, remains integral to every Chedi property and further expressed in its enduring essence ‘A Voyage Unbound’, Chedi Hospitality’s invitation to embark on a personalised journey with limitless potential. Today, Chedi Hospitality’s distinguished portfolio features landmark properties such as Chedi Muscat in Oman, Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah in United Arab Emirates, Chedi Hotel & Residences Luštica Bay in Montenegro, Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort in Doha, Qatar, Chedi El Gouna on the Red Sea in Egypt, the recently opened Chedi Hegra in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the newly launched development The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai, United Arabi Emirates. Building on this legacy, soon-to-be-announced properties will deliver impeccable immersions in standout locations across Europe, the Middle East, the US and Asia – further cementing Chedi Hospitality’s reputation as a leader in luxury hospitality.