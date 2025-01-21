Dubai – A Dubai-based real estate company is set to bring a completely different perspective to the real estate sector in 2025 with a new division dedicated to developing boutique living opportunities in iconic locations.

Standing out in the ‘sea of sameness’ which makes up today’s property market, AVENEW Development – a new arm of AVENEW real estate – is a private, high-end development company which will offer extraordinary lifestyle experiences and set a new standard of living which has never been seen before.

The brand seeks inspiration from art, fashion, and culture but most importantly it pays particular attention to what modern homeowners want and how they can enhance their lifestyles. Every detail is meticulously crafted to deliver homes that are not just buildings, but experiences. From the design and architecture to the technology, amenities and services, AVENEW Development homes of the future will resonate deeply with people’s lifestyles, aspirations and values, pioneering a shift in the mentality of traditional real estate development.

AVENEW places its focus on premium projects which offer spaces to live, connect, unwind, and thrive. Properties are imagined to include spacious living areas, large balconies and outdoor areas, inspiring views of iconic locations, and sophisticated but personalised interiors – it’s these details which make people’s lives better and make AVEWEW stand out in a crowded market.

The brand’s core pillars include ‘redefining modern elegance’ and ‘transcending ordinary experiences’ making it a developer you can trust to provide a truly exceptional standard of living based on your personal requirements. AVENEW Development is dedicated to shaping the future of living with each space in the brand’s upcoming portfolio, designed to seamlessly connect residents to their environments.

Founders Issam Galadari and Rasha Hassan, have years of industry experience between them, and alongside a team of innovators and entrepreneurs, AVENEW Development is set to transform modern livingand create a new benchmark in quality and functionality within the real estate sector.

“At AVENEW Development our focus is on crafting experiences which enhance people’s lives and give them the feelings of comfort, connection and belonging that being in your own space should evoke. Our philosophy is simple yet profound: we don’t just build properties, we create spaces where people can thrive, and dreams are elevated,” said Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development. “Properties crafted by AVENEW Development will stand out from everything that has been done before. We are going to be building with purpose and passion, creating environments that connect deeply with our residents. This is a new era of premium quality and thoughtfully designed real estate projects. Our strong market knowledge and strategic locations offer high value returns and long-term growth, and our projects are designed to appreciate in value, attracting premium rental and resale values.”

AVENEW Development’s forward-looking philosophy not only anticipates future trends but actively shapes them. With a bold commitment to enhancing its clients’ exclusive lifestyles, the company consistently redefines what is possible in modern living. From incredible spaces to breathtaking views in the most exclusive locations, AVENEW Development is committed to pushing boundaries in the industry while creating unrivalled experiences.

The AVENEW Development team is made up of a group of individuals each with 20+ years of experience with large-scale, iconic development in Dubai with government and semi-government entities. Collectively, they believe that architecture should tell a story, reflecting the aspirations of those who inhabit the space. From grand entrances that exude opulence to subtle interior details that convey elegance, every element is meticulously designed to evoke a sense of timeless sophistication.

Find out more at www.avenewdevelopment.ae

About AVENEW Development:

Established in 2024, AVENEW Development is a Dubai-based design and development company by Co-founders, Issam Galadari and Rasha Hassan. Bringing extensive experience to set new benchmarks in quality and thoughtful design, theycreate innovative lifestyle communities that redefine modern living. Merging functionality, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable practices, AVENEW is shaping the future of residential spaces.