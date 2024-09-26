Cairo: L'Oréal Egypt, a leader in the cosmetics industry, signed a tripartite letter of cooperation with USAID Business Egypt, funded by USAID and implemented by DAI, and Carerha, a leading platform in empowering women to participate in the labor market. This partnership will strengthen the "Tech Her Up" program to expand support for women in technology and entrepreneurship.

The letter of cooperation, signed on Monday, September 9th, 2024, aims to enhance support for the "Tech Her Up" program. This will be achieved by facilitating access to technology experts, improving the program's operational model, designing innovative educational tracks that align with current market demands, and ensuring equal opportunities for program graduates to access jobs in the field of technology in Egypt, thereby increasing women's participation in the professional technology sector.

Commenting on the signing Dave Hughes, Managing Director of L'Oréal Egypt, said: "At L'Oréal Egypt, we are strongly committed to empowering women, helping them achieve their dreams, and integrating gender equality across various fields. Building on our leadership in innovation in the world of beauty and our continuous support for women in the field of technology, we are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with USAID Business Egypt, and Carerha through 'Tech Her Up'. Through this partnership, we aim to enhance our mission to empower women in the advanced technology sector."

"We partnered with Carerha and established 'Tech Her Up' to empower women with education, tools, and opportunities in the field of technology and we are delighted to have L'Oréal as a strategic partner," commented Yomna Mustafa, Chief of Party for USAID Business Egypt.

The agreement comes as an extension of the successful strategic partnership between USAID Business Egypt and Carerha, as USAID was the strategic partner of Carerha Summit 2023. L’Oréal was also a silver sponsor of the summit, which was held last October under the slogan “Relaunch Her,” as the first professional summit for women in the Middle East and North Africa region, to enhance work-life balance and create diversity and inclusion in the workplace.