Dubai, UAE: Leading teen career exploration platform, A Learning Lab, has announced the launch of a suite of programs to offer high school students immersive, hands-on experiences across a wide range of future-focussed industries. From space exploration and healthcare innovation to branding, artificial intelligence, and digital marketing, the seven groundbreaking innovation projects provide teens with the opportunity to explore real-world challenges and emerging career paths. Each of the programs is conducted by industry experts currently working on similar projects in the field.

Structured into a four-session experience, all of the transformational programs incorporate both education and application, to equip high school students with the knowledge and practical skills in the field. The foundation stage develops students’ understanding of the subject, while the investigation phase is focussed on research and exploring opportunities in the market. The development stage enables participants to build a solution or prototype, which culminates in the final presentation where they communicate their innovation.

Among the groundbreaking programs is The FutureBuilders Project, which is designed for teenagers who are eager to transform big ideas into tangible solutions. Through case studies from global innovators like Google, Slack, and LEGO, participants explore how leading companies identify and respond to real-world challenges. Students form teams to tackle a selected topic, develop a functional prototype, and deliver a compelling presentation of their solution. The program emphasizes critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration, helping students build confidence as future changemakers in innovation.

The Sugar Shift Lab is for young people keen to explore human-centered design within the healthcare sector by focusing on the global challenge of pre-diabetes. Drawing on the same professional design frameworks used by leading digital health companies, students work through the process of understanding patient needs, analyzing healthcare data, and designing health tech solutions. The immersive experience culminates in a final presentation where students showcase their innovative approaches to preventative care.

Also in the healthcare domain, the Cardio-Shield program takes high school students into the world of product development for heart health. Through expert-guided exploration of strategic healthcare innovation frameworks, students develop preventive cardiology solutions. They learn to navigate the stages of product development, understand the healthcare market, setting the foundation for careers in health innovation and medical technology.

The BrandCraft Studio program invites teenagers to tap into their creative potential while gaining exposure to the latest tools in digital marketing. Participants learn to conceptualize and launch their own brand using AI-powered marketing strategies. By blending personal creativity with professional techniques, students build a brand prototype, learn modern branding techniques, and present a data-informed marketing campaign, mirroring the real-world branding process used by top consumer companies.

For high school students curious about the future of space, the GCC Space Innovation Lab program is a hands-on immersion into the fast-evolving space tech industry. The program draws on real-world regional case studies, such as the UAE’s Mars mission and Saudi Arabia’s satellite initiatives. Through satellite imagery tours, tech analysis, and regional innovation discussions, students learn how space technology impacts everyday life and apply this knowledge to build their own prototypes.

The region’s booming mobile gaming industry is the inspiration for the Swipe Tap Play program, which introduces students to the business through the lens of marketing and player engagement. Participants learn to leverage AI tools to design smart marketing strategies that drive sustainable player growth. From researching market trends to prototyping engagement campaigns, students emerge with a strong understanding of the gaming industry and how to captivate digital audiences.

The final program, AI Wellness Innovators, offers students the opportunity to build wellness apps using professional no-code development platforms. Focused on the intersection of AI and healthcare, this program empowers students to build digital solutions without prior coding experience. They gain insight into AI’s role in transforming health delivery, while developing real-world applications that could positively impact future healthcare environments.

Speaking about the purpose behind the programs, Aneeqa Lareb, A Learning Lab's Deputy Head said, “A Leaning Lab was built on the mission to provide a hands-on learning platform for teenagers who are either deciding what field to pursue or building their profile toward a career path at a young age. These seven programs will equip high school students with the skills, confidence, and insight they need to pursue meaningful careers in fast-growing industries. From prototype development to project pitches, students will take away tangible outcomes, providing a critical stepping stone for the next generation of innovators.”

About A Learning Lab

A Learning Lab is a teen career exploration platform that mentors and guides students throughout their transition from high school to university. Operating across the GCC, A Learning Lab evolved from the work of the leading university admissions counselling and test preparation institute, UniHawk. Through a range of experiential learning, career discovery and skills development opportunities, A Learning Lab delivers personalized support and tailored resources to unlock students’ potential and pave their pathway to success.

https://alearninglab.com