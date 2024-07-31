Dubai: The 11th Annual MILT Congress, organized by Dubai-based QnA International and held at the Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar on July 25th and 26th, was a resounding success. The event united over 150 vetted buyers and more than 40 suppliers, facilitating thousands of productive business meetings and 20 hours of networking. Attendees benefited from insightful sessions, forged numerous deals, and celebrated vibrant achievements at the cocktail reception. Both international visitors and Indian delegates reported highly constructive outcomes, reinforcing the legacy of excellence established by previous MILT Congress events in India. The congress proved to be an unforgettable experience, marking another milestone in the MICE and luxury travel industry.

In India, economic development, characterized by rising prosperity and an expanding middle class, has resulted in higher disposable incomes and an increased inclination toward international travel. The outbound tourism market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by several key factors. Indian travelers are showing a growing interest in international destinations, with popular choices being nearby regions like the Middle East and South Asia, as well as long-haul destinations such as North America and Western Europe. Pink City ‘JAIPUR’ is celebrated for its historic palaces, forts, and bustling markets, providing a unique setting for the tourism and hospitality industries. Its well-developed infrastructure and regal charm make it an ideal venue for summits and conferences.

The eminent speakers from travel, tourism, and hospitality at this year’s MILT Congress in Jaipur made it an exceptional gathering. Their insights revealed a strong trend towards personalized, high-quality, and culturally immersive travel experiences, setting the stage for a dynamic and engaging MILT Congress 2024.

Varsha Yadav, VP-Sales Promotion Agency Channel, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, remarked, “The recent MILT Congress highlighted significant evolution in India’s MICE landscape, with a shift towards experiential events, technology integration, and sustainability. Hybrid events, personalized experiences, and data analytics are shaping the industry, while a focus on wellness and local culture enriches attendee experiences. Our participation at MILT Congress underscored the value of networking, exploring new opportunities, and staying abreast of trends. Technological innovations like AI, VR, and AR are enhancing engagement, and India’s diverse geography allows for unique travel itineraries, boosting the appeal of MICE and luxury travel. We anticipate continued growth in these sectors, driven by technology, sustainability, and personalization."

Sandeep V Dandekar, Senior Director, NTT Global Data Centres, agreed on the importance of the Congress, “India is uniquely capable of providing high diversity in experience and opportunities which is like several different countries in one country be it any component of MICE i.e. Meetings, Incentives, Conferences or Exhibitions. Also, the transformation that has happened and continuing in India related to the MICE travel related infra & facilities, makes it very easy and attractive to consider India as a preferred MICE location / destination. Additionally, for the higher currency value economies, it naturally becomes a best value for money option due to the currency conversion advantage those economies have.”

Rashmi Chadha, commented, “As the founder of Wovoyage, our participation in the MILT Congress is driven by the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, stay ahead of trends, and foster collaboration. The congress has proved to be invaluable for networking with tourism boards and hotels, gaining insights from high-profile speakers, and discovering new trends. We are particularly excited about the chance to explore innovative ideas and develop unique travel packages. Leveraging India's diverse geography, we aim to offer tailored experiences for women travellers, focusing on safety, community, and specialized itineraries.”

Dushyant Bhalla, Director & CEO of Aabee Resort & Travel, remarked, "The landscape of MICE events in India has notably evolved, with new and unique destinations like Morocco, Iceland, and Japan gaining prominence, and emerging locations such as Baku and Almaty becoming accessible via direct flights. Our participation in platforms like the MILT Congress is crucial for staying abreast of industry trends and meeting clients. India’s diverse geography, with its improved infrastructure and connectivity, offers a wide range of travel experiences, from national parks to beach destinations, catering to all preferences and seasons. Looking ahead, the luxury travel market is projected to reach $200 billion by 2030, with experiential travel and luxury MICE expected to grow 3.5 times in the next five years."

Bhavnesh Sawhney, Co-Founder of FB Celebrations, said, “The MICE landscape in India has transformed dramatically. Where Indian professionals once travelled abroad for international opportunities, global companies are now increasingly coming to India. Participating in the 11th Annual MILT Congress proved fruitful for us to forge significant connections and establish partnerships with leading buyers in luxury travel. This platform has been invaluable for high-profile networking, accessing the latest industry trends, and engaging in one-on-one meetings that offer substantial returns on investment. We are excited to explore innovative solutions, collaborate with industry leaders, and leverage technology to enhance our offerings. With India’s diverse geography, stakeholders have unique opportunities to showcase cultural richness, wellness retreats, and eco-friendly tours, making it a top destination for MICE and luxury travel.”

Adding to the excitement, The MILT Excellence Awards 2024 celebrated outstanding achievements in the MICE and luxury travel sectors, recognizing leaders for their innovative and impactful programs.

MILT 2024 Excellence Awards Winners and Categories:

Awards Category Name of the Organization MICE & Travel Team of the Year Khaitan & Co MICE & Travel Team of the Year TITAN Best Incentive program in an International Destination: for group size under 100 pax Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited Best Incentive program in an International Destination: for group size of 100 - 250 people Panasonic Life Solutions Pvt Ltd. Best Incentive program in an International Destination: for group size of 250 -500 people ARIES AGRO LTD Best Incentive program in an International Destination: for group size of 500 - 1000 people GM Modular Pvt Ltd Best Incentive program in an International Destination: for group sizes of more than 1000+ people Adiona Travels Pvt LTD THE X FACTOR MICE AWARD Nestle India Limited Most Innovative MICE Program of the Year Kohler India Corporation Pvt Ltd Most Innovative MICE Program of the Year Cigniti Technologies Ltd Corporate Event of the Year- International Canara HSBC life insurance Corporate Event of the Year- Domestic Alltech Biotechnology Pvt Ltd

elebrating the success of the 11th Annual MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress, QnA International’s Director Mr. Sidh NC concludes, “In the past, Indian business professionals had to travel abroad to secure international business opportunities. Today, international companies and corporations are increasingly coming to India to engage in business, which has transformed the landscape for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) events. MILT Congress 2024 brought together buyers and suppliers, facilitating thousands of productive meetings and hours of networking. The high engagement levels from international visitors and Indian delegates reaffirmed the congress's esteemed reputation and continued legacy of excellence. Jaipur, with its historic charm and developed infrastructure, provided a perfect backdrop for this year’s event. The congress highlighted India's rapidly evolving MICE landscape, marked by a shift toward experiential events, advanced technology, and sustainability. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our partners, speakers, and attendees for their invaluable contributions. Their support and insights have been instrumental in making MILT Congress 2024 a resounding success. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and driving further excellence in the MICE and luxury travel sectors.”

