dopay, a leading fintech company specializing in digital payroll payments, has announced encouraging early results following the launch of its new EarlyPay service — the first of its kind in the Egyptian market.

In just under two months since launch, 57% of eligible employees at participating companies have already used EarlyPay to ease short-term financial pressures, demonstrating the significant need for flexible and responsible pay-on-demand solutions in today’s workplace.

According to dopay’s initial employee satisfaction survey, conducted during September and October 2025:

88% of employees reported feeling a stronger sense of loyalty and appreciation toward their companies after gaining access to EarlyPay.

75% said they would recommend the service to their colleagues.

67% said it helped them cover unexpected expenses without taking on debt or paying interest.

44% appreciated the flexibility of being able to access part of their salary at any time during the month.

Ahmed Nassef, Group General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at dopay, said:

“These early findings clearly highlight the real-world impact of digital financial solutions that prioritize people’s everyday needs. Traditional payroll systems no longer match the pace of modern life. EarlyPay provides a human-centered, digital experience that brings employees peace of mind and financial stability, while helping employers strengthen engagement and retention — without any additional burden on their operations.”

EarlyPay is a fully digital service that enables employees to instantly access a portion of their earned salary at any time during the month — easily, transparently, and without interest or fees. Employers can activate and manage the service entirely online through the dopay Business Platform, while employees can request advances instantly via the dedicated dopay mobile app, available 24/7, including weekends and public holidays.

The current withdrawal cap is EGP 2,500.. All transactions are processed securely within dopay’s ecosystem, ensuring full regulatory compliance and the highest standards of security.

Nassef added:

“Although EarlyPay has been available for less than two months, adoption rates and user feedback have been exceptional. This reflects a major shift in how employees think about pay flexibility and financial wellbeing. Our goal is to help workers achieve greater stability and independence through smart, digital, and human financial tools — because financially secure employees are the foundation of a successful organization.”

About dopay

dopay is a pioneering fintech company that enables businesses to pay employees digitally and instantly. Operating under an approval granted by the Central Bank of Egypt, dopay offers a fully compliant, end-to-end payroll and payments solution that simplifies salary disbursement and expands financial inclusion.

Through the dopay Business platform and dopay prepaid cards, employers can seamlessly transition from cash-based payments to a secure digital system, while employees gain immediate access to their wages helping to enhance financial stability, wellbeing, and productivity across the workforce.