Riyadh: The 3rd Annual Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel Congress held on September 25-26, 2024, in Riyadh, yet again achieved the mean feat of surpassing the success of its previous editions in attracting a greater number of attendees and in showcasing the consumers’ evolving preferences for business and luxury travel. Hosted by QnA International, the two-day conference was successful in propagating its apt theme, 'Connect the World to Saudi Arabian Buyers' and shaping the future of travel in the Kingdom.

The Event, held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC & Convention Hotel, was an exciting two-day affair, bringing together over 120 pre-qualified buyers from prominent travel agencies across Saudi Arabia. These decision-makers represented top players in the MICE, corporate, business, and luxury travel sectors. The Congress was packed with insightful sessions that delved into the evolving desires of Saudi VIPs, future-forward trends like influencer-driven travel, and the growing demand for multi-generational experiences. As Saudi Arabia's travel market is set to reach an impressive $4.8 billion by 2028, discussions at the event highlighted key industry drivers such as executive perks and epic experiences.

With outbound travel revenue projected to grow at 2.8% annually, the KBLT Congress served as a strategic platform for global travel leaders to explore new opportunities and build valuable connections. In line with Vision 2030, it highlighted key trends in Saudi business and luxury travel, including market leadership and the dominance of online sales. Curated networking and exclusive raffle draw ensured participants were left with insights and partnerships to shape the future of the industry.

A key highlight of the event was the Cultural Spotlight session, where industry leaders shared insights into the unique preferences of Saudi travelers. Natalia Jaramillo, Founder of Ultra Luxury Consulting, emphasized the importance of curating personalized, immersive experiences through collaboration with local communities. She stressed that addressing multi-generational travel needs is crucial in crafting meaningful and impactful luxury travel experiences for the Saudi market.

Sharing his experience, Elman Mammadov the Head of Business Events, at the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said, “This was my first KBLT Congress, and I found it to be exceptionally well-organized. It offered a great mix of meetings with both existing and new partners, including MICE agencies and corporate buyers. Over the two days, I had 20 meetings, with promising discussions about future collaborations, particularly in leisure and MICE travel. It was an excellent opportunity to explore potential business for the coming year.”

Nsovo Mashaba the Chairman, of AM Luxury, highlighted, “My overall experience at the KBLT Congress has been excellent and very informative, especially with the high caliber of speakers. The delegates I met were genuinely interested in exploring potential collaborations, and out of ten meetings, the ones I had were highly valuable for showcasing my business. The networking opportunities during the event, including dinners, have also paved the way for potential future partnerships.”

According to Oliver Corkhill the CEO, of Viadi Group, “It’s really been an interesting couple of days at the KBLT Congress, offering great insights into the market in Saudi Arabia and the region. We were pleasantly surprised by the high-profile delegates we met, including CEOs and business leaders from across the GCC. With over 20 meetings, we’ve had some very encouraging conversations that I believe will lead to strong business prospects and new partnerships.”

Similarly, Robert Arrow the Senior Director, Luxury Travel, Almosafer Concierge, shared his opinion, “My experience at the KBLT Congress has been fantastic. Having attended the last two years, I can confidently say this is the best one yet, with great suppliers and partners emerging. The topics discussed were incredibly interesting, offering valuable insights for both local agencies and suppliers on the evolving luxury travel preferences of Saudi travelers.”

Mohammed Alsheri, the General Manager, of Fly One for Travel and Tourism, highlighted, “My overall experience at the KBLT Congress has been excellent. The organization was impressive, and I gained valuable insights from my meetings with various suppliers. The interactions were fruitful, and I appreciate the opportunity to connect with potential business partners.”

KBLT 2024 spotlighted key trends in business and luxury travel, with sessions addressing Saudi travelers' growing interest in wellness, halal, adventure, and shopping tourism. The event featured insights on evolving travel preferences, from luxury travel experiences to the increasing demand for immersive, meaningful journeys. Panels highlighted the role of technology, sustainability, and personalization in shaping the future of both luxury and business travel. Additionally, discussions covered VIP protocols, multi-generational travel preferences, and the growing influence of social media, offering actionable strategies to enhance travel experiences across sectors.

Sidh NC, Director, QnA International, concludes, “We are overjoyed seeing the traction achieved at the 3rd Annual KBLT Congress, driven by peer-to-peer conversations that fostered collaboration and strengthened connections. Many visitors expressed satisfaction in meeting the right travel partners, essential for curating perfect travel plans. As we conclude this successful edition, we remain dedicated to placing Saudi Arabia on the global travel map and enhancing our events to exceed exhibitors’ and visitors’ expectations. With Vision 2030 propelling growth, we look forward to greater collaboration and exciting opportunities for tourism and travel stakeholders, making this Congress a strategic gateway to connect with industry leaders and pre-qualified buyers worldwide.”