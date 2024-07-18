Dubai, UAE: Today marked a new milestone for the iconic Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in the Middle East with the opening of the brand’s 300th cafe in the region. Celebrations were hosted at Tim Horton’s stylish Roshn Front location in Riyadh, in the presence of His Excellency the Canadian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mr. Jean-Philippe Linteau, the Chairman of Apparel Group and AG Café International Mr. Nilesh Ved, and the CEO of Tim Hortons’ Master Franchisee in the Middle East Mr. Hesham Almekkawi, along with other distinguished guests.

Rapidly expanding in the region, Tim Hortons Middle East, represented by its master franchisee, AG Café International - a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment firm - has been aggressively focused on widening its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in recent years.

The first Tim Hortons Middle East “Café & Bake shop” opened in Dubai in 2011. Since then, AG Café International has opened another 299 cafés across KSA, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

“During the last decade, Tim Hortons Middle East has found countless opportunities in the region to grow and thrive” stated Chairman Nilesh Ved, adding: “Besides being loved by many guests here, the Middle East boasts an attractive investment environment, offering a state-of-the-art infrastructure and many business incentives that encourage us to move forward with our expansion plans in the region. Ved continued: “We have also expanded our footprint into India, where we already have over 35 cafés.”

Since its establishment, Tim Hortons Middle East has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests by demonstrating unwavering commitment to delivering premium quality and ensuring a consistently enjoyable customer experience. The coffee shop chain is known for its freshly brewed coffee made with 100% premium Arabica beans, as well as for its wide variety of freshly baked goods, donuts, Timbits® and sandwiches.

From his end, the CEO of Tim Hortons’ Master Franchisee in the Middle East Mr. Hesham Almekkawi added, “By taking advantage of the brand’s popularity, our strategic development will ensure that Tim Hortons’ iconic coffee is accessible to customers across the Middle East,” highlighting that at the heart of the brand’s expansion plans lies a real passion to connect with local communities and foster connections between customers. “Not only do we strive to become everyone’s café of choice, but we also love being part of every neighborhood, presenting ourselves as a real community’s coffee that makes people - of all walks of life - feel included and welcome”, said Almekkawi.

Almekkawi concluded: “We enjoy offering customers comfort, refreshments, and a relaxing environment. With the opening of our 300th branch, we reaffirm this mission once again, empowering people and bringing them together over a good cup of coffee, a hearty meal and exciting conversations.”

In addition to the heartwarming coffee and irresistible bites, Tim Hortons lovers in the Middle East enjoy the coffee shop’s warm and welcoming environment and cozy ambiance. This friendly mood which can be felt in every detail, from the comfort of the seats to the adequate light levels and beyond, provides visitors with experiential moments, reflecting the brand’s continuous quest to achieve customer happiness.

Proud of Tim Hortons’ success, His Excellency the Canadian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mr. Jean-Philippe Linteau also commented the achievement saying: “Tim Hortons is an iconic Canadian brand, symbolized by the maple leaf, and seeing it thrive in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC makes me very proud. The opening of the 300th store in the Kingdom reflects the strong economic ties and mutual appreciation between our countries. The brand’s popularity here also highlights the quality of the Canadian food and beverages and the meaningful connections many Saudis have with Canada.”

It is noteworthy that Tim Hortons Middle East lends innovation, design and creativity a key role in its growth strategy. It has been rewarded for the same two years in a row, not only by securing Superbrands status in the UAE, but also by being recognized by RetailME with multiple awards across a diverse set of categories covering campaigns and concepts executed across the GCC.

About TIM HORTONS

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items, and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 5,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. It is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $40 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 30,000 restaurants in more than 120 countries and territories. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – BURGER KING®, TIM HORTONS®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®.

More information about the company is available at timhortons.com

About AG Café International

AG Café International is a joint venture between the Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment firm.

For more information, please visit www.timhortonsgcc.com