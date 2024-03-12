Doha – Thirty high school students experienced on-campus life as medical students, and got a chance to explore the prospect of a career in medicine during Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) Qatar Medical Explorer Program (QMEP).

QMEP is part of WCM-Q’s enrichment programs and is offered by WCM-Q’s Office of Student Outreach & Educational Development. To join the program, students who have demonstrated academic excellence, particularly in the sciences and mathematics, are nominated by their high school counselor and teachers.

During the weeklong program, grade 10 and 11 students are exposed to various sessions that accurately reproduce the experiences of current WCM-Q students, with classes in biology, chemistry, anatomy, surgery, and research. The students also experience WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art Clinical Skills and Simulation Lab, as well as the opportunity to research a medical topic and present their findings to their peers and WCM-Q faculty as part of an oral presentation.

There are also sessions on study skills, time management, writing personal statements, interview techniques, applying to medical school, and careers in medicine, along with an introduction to WCM-Q’s Medical Student Executive Council – Qatar (MSEC-Q) and Student Debate Club, and the opportunity to meet current WCM-Q students.

Noha Saleh, director of premedical administration, student outreach and educational development, said: “Our program offers a unique opportunity for high school students to experience life as a WCM-Q student while gaining a better understanding of what a career in science might mean. We look forward to continuing to offer interested students the opportunity to explore WCM-Q as their education partner and medicine as a career.”

Students from 11 schools took part in this year’s QMEP winter session. Participating schools included Al Arqam Academy for Girls, Al Bayan Independent School for Girls, the American School of Doha, Tariq Bin Ziyad Independent School for Boys, DeBakey High School for Health Professionals at Qatar, Durham School for Girls, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Qatar Academy for Science and Technology (QAST), Gulf English School, Global Academy International – Muaither, and Sherborne Qatar (MOQ campus).

Commenting on her experience, one of the participating students, Neval Sencar, from the American School of Doha, said: “Participating in QMEP has been enlightening, providing me with valuable insights from both faculty members and medical students. It offered a glimpse into the life of a medical student, allowing me to experience learning in lecture halls and in biology and chemistry laboratories. I had an opportunity to learn about micropipette usage for DNA samples, understand the mechanics of the human heart, and even explore its features through virtual reality technology.”

Another student who participated in the program, Mayasa Khalid Al-Mesallam, from Al Bayan Independent School for Girls, said: “The program provided me with a sneak peek into college life. When I first signed up, I was certain about my passion for the medical field but uncertain about which specialty to pursue. Now, after this experience, I’ve set my sights on neuroscience. Though I recognize the journey ahead will be challenging, I believe it’s worth it.”

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, professor of English as a second language, assistant professor of education in medicine, and associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “QMEP is designed to support high school students in making well-informed decisions about their future and determining whether medicine is part of that academic journey. This year’s cohort of participants impressed us with their intellectual curiosity and positive attitude to learning, and we hope that many of them will apply to join WCM-Q.”

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu