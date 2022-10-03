Over its 12-year run, program alums have been admitted to prestigious global universities such as Yale, Princeton, London School of Economics, George Washington University, King’s College London, and The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, among many others

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Thirty high-achieving Emirati high school students have completed the rigorous 18-month NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) 2022 Summer Academy enrichment program. The program is designed specifically for academically outstanding UAE-based Emirati high school students and seeks to prepare students for admission to the world's top tier universities.

Cultural Adviser to the President of the UAE His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh said: “Participants in the Summer Academy demonstrate the very best qualities of academic achievement, intellectual curiosity, and leadership potential. Their accomplishments are a source of great pride for the nation. NYUAD’s Summer Academy participants are effectively preparing for global citizenship so that they have the ability to engage collaboratively across an international diversity of culture and beliefs. By preparing them with the training that would enable them to continue their higher education at top universities, the outcomes of participants’ experiences means that they are motivated and skilled to find sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by all nations.”

The highly selective program, which has been running for 12 years, has celebrated success whereby Emirati Summer Academy alums have been admitted to top-tier English-language global universities such as Yale, Princeton, University of Toronto, London School of Economics, George Washington University, Boston University, King’s College London, The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Tokai University, as well as NYUAD and NYU New York among many others.

Senior Vice Provost for Strategy and Planning at NYUAD Fatma Abdulla said: “The Academy has a proven track record of nurturing talented local students to excel in some of the most competitive and acclaimed educational institutions in the world. Our graduates not only go on to have fulfilling academic careers, but also long-term success in medicine, government, finance, research, law, education, aviation, and many other areas. We are delighted to have the opportunity to support the UAE in its transition towards a thriving knowledge-based economy with young Emirati talent at its core.”

The 30 students who successfully completed the program of study in 2022 are:

Aaesha Ahmed Abdulla Mohammed Almarzooqi Abdulla Mohamed Yousif Mohamed Alzaabi Abdulrahman Ahmed Mahfoudh Salem Baobaid Ahmed Khaled Ahmed Salem Alharbi Alia Tarish Khalifa Ali Alsuwaidi AlJood Mohammed Eissa AlHajjaj AlBlooshi Amena Awadh Karama Awadh Almenhali Amna Ebrahim Ahmed Khamis Almansoori Dana Sami Yousef Sulieman Alankar Fahad Hashim Sayed Omad Alhashmi Fatima Khaled Ali Saleh Albreiki Hamdan Basher Yousef Alketbi Hamed Mohamed Ali Abbas Alnuwais Hazza Jumaa Abdulla Khamis Almarzooqi Khalifa Saeed Abdulaziz Mohaned Aljallaf Khalifa Sami Abdalla Sahoo Alsuwaidi Laila Mohamed Yahya Alkindi Alseiari Maha Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Alhosani Maha Dhaen Ahmed Dhaen Almheiri Maha Fadhel Husain Falooh Aalrabeea Maha Salem Mubarak Salem Albreiki Maitha Mohammed Mubarak Alsalmeen Almansoori Meera Faiz Saleh Abdulla Alnahdi Meerah Suood Abdulaziz Humaidan Alzaabi Mohamed Sanad Humaid Haidar Ahmed Noura Iliyas Campbell Roudha Abdulla Saleh Abdulla Altamimi Saif Mohamed Ali Salim Alowais Sara Sultan Khalifa Humaid Alremeithi Shahad Badr Mohammad Saeed Badri

There have been a total of 283 graduates of the Summer Academy from the Class of 2012 through the Class of 2021. The Summer Academy curriculum focuses on the development of critical thinking and writing in English, quantitative reasoning, standardized test preparation, public speaking, and leadership, as well as college admissions counseling. Taking place during the two summers following grades 10 and 11 and including additional instruction throughout the academic year, the Summer Academy introduces students to the academic standards, norms, and values appropriate to world-class higher education institutions. The highly competitive program solicits nominations from school principals and counselors on behalf of Emirati students who attend government or private high schools from all seven emirates.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 120 countries and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.