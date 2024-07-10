Organized by New Perspective Media Group, this is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region

Nominations celebrating overseas Filipino healthcare professionals open until July 21

Dubai, UAE: The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit returns for its second edition on September 20, 2024.

Organized by New Perspective Media Group, this is the biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region.

Nominations are open until July 21, 2024.

With only a few days left to nominate, it's the perfect time to highlight the exemplary achievements of dedicated Filipino professionals in the healthcare sector. The categories include medicine, nursing, dentistry, biotechnology, radiology, pharmacy, medical policy, and health administration.

Last year, the event recognized 108 top Filipino healthcare professionals, who were named winners of the first TFT Watchlist Healthcare Awards from Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Filipino Nurses’ Association in the Emirates (FNAE), the number of OFW nurses in the UAE represents approximately 60% of the overall total. UAE hosts people from over 200 countries.

How to Nominate

To nominate a candidate for The Filipino Times Watchlist, fill out the official online nomination form available at www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/.

Nominees will be evaluated based on their professional achievements, leadership qualities, and impact on the healthcare industry. Final awardees will be selected through a rigorous screening process conducted by a panel of healthcare experts.

The Filipino Times Watchlist

The Filipino Times Watchlist—an initiative by The Filipino Times and organized by New Perspective Media—has been at the forefront of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of Filipino professionals in the Middle East, particularly in engineering, architecture, and healthcare.

In its inaugural edition in 2023, The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit honored 108 distinguished Filipino healthcare professionals.

Healthcare Summit

This year, the event will not only celebrate outstanding Filipino healthcare professionals but also host a summit featuring distinguished thought leaders sharing insights, knowledge, and best practices in the healthcare industry. The theme is "Shaping the Future of Healthcare through Innovation, AI, and Digital Transformation.” The forum, starting at 1 PM, will be the first part of the event.

"Every year, we witness the profound influence of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East. The Filipino Times Watchlist not only celebrates their achievements but also strengthens our community, ensuring their contributions are recognized and valued," said Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of NPM Group, Publisher of The Filipino Times, and Chair of The Filipino Times Watchlist.

The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 has garnered significant support from esteemed partners and sponsors committed to excellence. This year, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) joins as a major sponsor.

Partner organizations like the Philippine Nurses Association-UAE Chapter and the Filipino Nurses Association in Emirates, who recently signed an MoU with The Filipino Times, will also participate.

Furthermore, media partners, including The Philippine News Agency (PNA) and GMA Pinoy TV, will provide comprehensive coverage and promotion.

"We are sincerely thankful for the steadfast support of our esteemed partners, whose unwavering commitment fuels our shared mission of elevating the stature of Filipinos in the Middle East. Through their support, we continue to strengthen our collective dedication and vision in promoting Filipino excellence, fostering a legacy of pride and achievement,” said Vince Ang, Chief Operating Officer of NPM Group and General Manager of The Filipino Times.

About The Filipino Times Watchlist

To know more about The Filipino Times Watchlist, visit www.thefilipinotimesawards.com/TFTwatchlist/, or contact:

Vince Ang

New Perspective Media Group

vince@newperspectivemedia.com

+971 4 244 9642, +971 55 473 9253