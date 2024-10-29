Muscat – Independent upstream exploration and production (E&P) company CC Energy Development (CCED) has announced a major achievement: the production and export of its 150 millionth barrel of oil from its Blocks 3&4 concessions. This landmark underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainably harnessing Oman’s hydrocarbon resources, driving economic growth and energy security in the Sultanate.

The latest milestone, reached in under five years after the export of the 100 millionth barrel, reflects CCED’s combination of visionary leadership, cutting-edge technological innovation, and seamless multidisciplinary collaboration. These elements have been instrumental in overcoming key challenges related to reservoir management, climatic impacts, and the complexities of maintaining sustainable production.

Commenting on the achievement, CCED Managing Director Walter Simpson said, "We are thrilled to have reached this remarkable milestone and proud of the contribution it represents in powering Oman’s economic development. This success is the result of the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved. A heartfelt thank you to our exceptional team and partners for their efforts in making this possible!"

Mr. Simpson also emphasised the company's future goals: "As we set our sights on the 200 millionth barrel, sustainability and cost-efficient production will be at the forefront of our strategy. As we explore new resources to maintain production, a balance of operational and technical excellence and innovation with robust decisions will define our path forward."

The 150 million-barrel milestone marks a key achievement in CCED’s 16-year presence in Oman’s upstream sector, which began with the acquisition of Blocks 3&4 in 2008. Alongside CCED, with a 50% operating interest, Swedish-based Tethys Oil Oman Ltd (3&4 Blocks)holds a 30% stake, while Mitsui E&P Middle East B.V. (MEMPE) owns 20%.

Beyond exploration and production, CCED is committed to decarbonisation as part of Oman’s national Net Zero strategy. Last year, the company launched a significant Gas-to-Power initiative, supplying electricity to wells and facilities across Blocks 3&4, substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diesel consumption.

Furthermore, CCED has rolled out an ambitious roadmap of initiatives designed to minimise diesel usage, eliminate routine flaring, and slash GHG emissions. These efforts aim to achieve a 60% reduction in diesel emissions by 2025, a 50% reduction in overall emissions by 2030, and the end of routine flaring of hydrocarbon gases by 2030.

This commitment to sustainability, alongside ongoing exploration and production activities, ensures that CCED will remain a key player in Oman’s energy landscape for years to come.