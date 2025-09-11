Six high-performing employees from DP World and Schneider Electric receive hands-on training and mentorship through the Talent Exchange Programme

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fifteen young Emiratis have taken a major step toward shaping the UAE’s sustainable future after graduating from pioneering leadership programmes by Schneider Electric and DP World. Schneider Electric, a global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end logistics solutions, hosted a graduation ceremony to recognize the 15 graduates. The initiative reflects both companies’ commitment to nurturing UAE talent and strengthening the nation’s future-ready workforce.

The Graduation Ceremony at Schneider Electric’s new Dubai office ‘The NEST’ honoured nine undergraduate students from the Future Sustainability Leaders Program and six high-performing employees from the Talent Exchange Program. Participants gained hands-on exposure to cutting-edge sustainability practices, digital innovation and leadership development.

The Future Sustainability Leaders Program offered Emirati undergraduates a five-month hybrid learning experience covering decarbonization, energy management and AI fundamentals. Students benefited from virtual sessions led by Schneider Electric experts and a month-long internship at DP World and Schneider Electric, equipping them with practical skills for careers in technology and sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Talent Exchange Program provided six Emirati employees with a two-week immersion in each other’s workplaces, including mentorship from industry leaders, field visits and hands-on projects. The program fostered cross-learning, strengthened collaboration between the two organizations and improved participants’ capabilities in sustainability-driven decision-making and innovative business models.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Cluster, Schneider Electric, said: “Today marks an important milestone in Schneider Electric’s synergies with DP World, and our shared commitment to advancing sustainability and technological prowess in the UAE, as well as mining national talent and boosting their competencies in critical future-focused fields. These young leaders will assume their rightful places in steering the country’s innovation economy and in elevating the UAE’s reputation as a key sustainability and technology leader.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: “These programmes show what is possible when young Emirati talent meets strong partnerships. Investing in people is central to our sustainability strategy, and with over half the population under 30, the UAE has one of the world’s youngest talent pools ready to lead the transition to greener trade and supply chains.”

The collaboration builds on Schneider Electric and DP World’s ongoing Emiratisation initiatives, including the Tamayuz Program, FEM in STEM, Next Gen Go Green, Ruwad, Tumoohi and Bedaya that equip the next generation of leaders with training and mentorship.

Earlier this year, Schneider Electric launched a five-year, AED 100 million program to develop next-generation talent in the UAE, while DP World reinforced its broader $35 million education investment plan through 2030.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/

Discover Life Is On

Discover EcoStruxure

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 115,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW