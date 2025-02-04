Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support for the participation of 14 leading technology companies in the fourth edition of LEAP 2025 Technology Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is one of the largest global gatherings dedicated to technology and innovation.

Tamkeen’s support of the Bahrain Pavillion comes in line with Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to fostering the growth of Bahraini enterprises. The pavilion organized by the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH), and provides Bahraini companies the unique opportunity to engage with the global technology scene.

The Bahrain Pavilion will feature a distinguished selection of Bahraini tech companies, including: Twazn, Makkan , Unipal, Numuw Telemedicine, Loyal , Parcel Delivery, Procode, Sellou , DesignEase, Infinite Clouds, Qeta’at Platform, Travilege Solutions, Silent Power for Renewable Energy and the Shaikh Nasser Center for Innovation and Consultancy.

Participating companies will gain valuable opportunities to advance their businesses, secure investment and network with industry leaders, experts and investors. This will enhance their competitiveness, allow them to explore the latest innovations and foster strategic partnerships that will support their expansion into regional and global markets.

This support aligns with Tamkeen's strategic priorities for 2025, which focuses on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

LEAP 2025 aims to create a collaborative environment that enhances the growth and development of the digital economy with a focus on innovation and technological advancement. This year’s event features tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google and is a prominent platform for tech enthusiasts further highlighting the evolving global tech landscape. The event will host thousands of speakers in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence across 17 content tracks providing entrepreneurs with invaluable insights from international experts.

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

