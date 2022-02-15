Chalhoub Group, the leading partner, curator and creator of luxury products and services in the Middle East, is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Great Place To Work® in five countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar. Having previously been recognized by Great Place to Work® in the UAE since 2019 and in Saudi Arabia and Qatar since 2020, the Group has now additionally been acknowledged in Kuwait and Bahrain by the prestigious ranking, bringing the total to five certifications.

Great Place To Work® determines certification and ranking of the Best Workplaces by gathering data using the Great Place to Work® Trust Model©. The model serves as the lens to assess the employee experience of workplaces around the globe and is the foundation of the Trust Index© Employee Survey. Its Trust Model© consists of five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Great Place To Work® also conducts a Culture Audit© to assess an organisation’s people practices.

By putting its people at the heart of its organization and implementing forward-thinking HR initiatives, Chalhoub Group has built an employee culture that connects people and inspires a sense of belonging by holding wellbeing and safety at the highest standards. Being more than a badge, the certification symbolises consistent and daily practices put in place to ensure an exceptional and responsible workplace. The Chalhoub Group strongly believes in servant leadership qualities and leading with empathy at heart, both of which are deeply embedded in the Group’s values.

An underpinning factor to the Group’s success includes the Group’s transition to a hybrid workplace. As part of its culture, the Group empowers its people to take ownership of their careers, ideas, and their work through flexible work arrangements. Elevating its hybrid model further, Chalhoub Group has introduced ‘working from abroad’ policies for a month annually, leveraging on the idea that being flexible in where, when and how people work provides tools to be productive and builds on foundations of trust, respect and organizational performance. Helming more than 105 different nationalities within its workforce, the policy allowed close to 270 people to work from their home country, or any other country of choice, in 2021.

To better adapt to the needs of people in this hybrid working environment, the Group has also accelerated its digital HR transformation. A ‘Smart People Data’ strategy was implemented to expedite the adoption of automation for integration and enhancement of a hybrid employee experience. Adding to that, the Group leveraged technology to improve HR functions including hiring, training, onboarding, performance and much more, to ensure the further development of its employees.

Wassim Eid, President People and Culture at Chalhoub Group, commented: “This badge is a mere reflection of our commitment to building a better employee experience every day. It validates our great culture and supports us to retain as well as attract new talent. A truly human-first culture defines and drives us forward, and that is what makes Chalhoub Group a Great Place To Work.”

Chalhoub Group will continue to put in place processes, tools, practices, and the right mindset to create an environment where each member of the Group is able to constantly learn, thrive and grow. The Great Place To Work® certification builds on the Group’s commitment to further nurture its human-first approach and embrace values that bring forth respect, excellence, and entrepreneurial spirit.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

With a legacy of 65 years, Chalhoub Group is a leading partner, curator and creator of luxury products and services in the Middle East. An expert in hybrid retail, distribution and marketing services, the Group is the foremost player in the luxury beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories regionally with a portfolio of 5 own brands and over 300 global brands.

Chalhoub Group embraces an innovation mindset, coupled with a desire to constantly redefine luxury in the region. Chalhoub Group caters to its customers across multiple channels, including 680 experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group has a strong workforce of more than 12,000 skilled, talented, and passionate people in 7 countries. As a people-centric and responsible employer, Chalhoub Group is ranked third in the Middle East and second in Saudi Arabia as a Great Place to Work®.

Alongside business and people priorities, Chalhoub Group is also a sustainability champion. The Group is a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles. Chalhoub Group was awarded its seventh CSR Label from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and has its own incubator space for innovation and entrepreneurship, “The Greenhouse”.

