Cashee is very pleased to announce the appointment of Gups Jutla as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cashee.

Gups brings to Cashee a wealth of regional digital payments and banking experience having spent close to 20 years working with Visa together with holding senior leadership roles in the successful launch of a number of fintech businesses including noon payments (the digital payment arm of noon.com), Bank Fab’s Payit wallet and, most recently, working with the UAE’s Ministry of Finance electronic payments transformation project.

Gups will commence the new role in January 2022 and will assume responsibility of Cashee’s operational functions together with the execution of its international expansion plan.

Smeetha Ghosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cashee, said: “I am delighted to welcome Gups to the team. Cashee is launching a financial product and having someone with Gups’ regional digital payments and banking experience will greatly contribute to the success of Cashee.”

Gups Jutla, Co-Founder and COO of Cashee, said: “I am excited to be joining Cashee at such an important point in the company’s evolution. The product is incredible and the launch of Cashee in the UAE is imminent. I look forward to playing a key role in the successful launch and ambitious regional roll out plan.”

About Cashee

Cashee is a financial technology provider registered in Dubai Digital Park in DSOA in Dubai. Co-founded by Smeetha Ghosh and Brad Whittfield, Cashee is a blend of a fintech and an edtech startup - a digital banking platform offering teenagers a free banking app and Visa card, while also offering an educational platform that will gamify the learning of finance. In today’s digital age, when schools don’t teach children personal finance and parents themselves struggle to teach about money-management effectively, Cashee aims to empower teens to manage their money while also teaching them about how money works. Hop on to our website cashee.com to learn more.

