PHOTO
Cashee is very pleased to announce the appointment of Gups Jutla as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Cashee.
Gups brings to Cashee a wealth of regional digital payments and banking experience having spent close to 20 years working with Visa together with holding senior leadership roles in the successful launch of a number of fintech businesses including noon payments (the digital payment arm of noon.com), Bank Fab’s Payit wallet and, most recently, working with the UAE’s Ministry of Finance electronic payments transformation project.
Gups will commence the new role in January 2022 and will assume responsibility of Cashee’s operational functions together with the execution of its international expansion plan.
Smeetha Ghosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Cashee, said: “I am delighted to welcome Gups to the team. Cashee is launching a financial product and having someone with Gups’ regional digital payments and banking experience will greatly contribute to the success of Cashee.”
Gups Jutla, Co-Founder and COO of Cashee, said: “I am excited to be joining Cashee at such an important point in the company’s evolution. The product is incredible and the launch of Cashee in the UAE is imminent. I look forward to playing a key role in the successful launch and ambitious regional roll out plan.”
About Cashee
Cashee is a financial technology provider registered in Dubai Digital Park in DSOA in Dubai. Co-founded by Smeetha Ghosh and Brad Whittfield, Cashee is a blend of a fintech and an edtech startup - a digital banking platform offering teenagers a free banking app and Visa card, while also offering an educational platform that will gamify the learning of finance. In today’s digital age, when schools don’t teach children personal finance and parents themselves struggle to teach about money-management effectively, Cashee aims to empower teens to manage their money while also teaching them about how money works. Hop on to our website cashee.com to learn more.
Officer
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.