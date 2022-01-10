PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based insurance innovator Beema Insurance, a member of ENOC Group, and as part of ENOC’s mobility offering, has announced the launch of its innovative behavioural car insurance product; Beema SmartDriver. The product rewards users for driving safely throughout the year, thereby incentivising more responsible habits on the road.
Beema SmartDriver is the first of its kind in the market and the first to launch in the region. It utilises the latest technology to assess driving behaviour through measured datapoints like speeding, sudden braking, and phone handling - and provides users with rewards like cashback for safer driving habits.
H.E Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “In line with the UAE’s National Agenda to reduce the rate of the road traffic accidents, Beema is committed to promoting and creating awareness around safe driving. As an insurance innovator, we are proud to launch the first behavioural insurance product in the region, to further position Beema as a leader in Insurtech.”
SmartDriver can be activated through Beema’s mobile app, and measures driving behaviour without the need for a tracking device or black box. With user data protection and privacy at its core, the product abides by strict “General Data Protection Regulation” and maintains the highest levels of cyber-security.Through SmartDriver, Beema has strengthened its commitment to making insurance loveable by sharing its profitability with its users.
Beema was uniquely designed to unlock opportunities in high growth markets through the utilisation of digital technology. Due to its record market-share growth since launching in late 2019, Beema introduced new product verticals over the past year alongside its highly successful Pay-per-kilometre car insurance – with SmartDriver being the latest addition to its product portfolio.
Beema’s customisable car, home, and travel insurance products were specifically designed with UAE residents in mind, and can all be purchased online, in a matter of minutes.
Users can test out SmartDriver by downloading Beema’s mobile app.
About Beema
In September 2019, Beema Insurance (www.beema.ae) launched the region’s first Pay-per-kilometre car insurance product, allowing users to earn cashback at the end of their policy periods depending on their total yearly mileage. The product is fully digital, with all purchase and renewal actions taken online. Customers sign-up online and can manage all of their policies from their online portal. Beema is an innovative, market-driven, insurance provider tailored to the UAE, and is the result of a collaboration between ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) and The Boston Consulting Group. Visit www.beema.ae to learn more.
