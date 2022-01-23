Bahrain Aquarium at Mall of Dilmunia and Scuba Master to launch the Kingdom’s first in-mall scuba diving the number one Dive Centre in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The signing was attended by Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, CEO of Mall of Dilmunia and Mr. Ahmad Khalfan, General Manager of Scuba Master. Bahrain Aquarium is the largest in-mall cylindrical aquarium in the Middle East and showcases over 2,700 fish stretching over four floors of the mall from over 85 species, including sharks and rays.

With the signing, Scuba Master, the one-stop shop for diving in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will operate the diving and fish feeding activities of Bahrain Aquarium. This partnership is expected to elevate the experience of all visitors who enjoy watching and interacting with marine life, amidst a day of shopping starting on the month of February 2022. In addition to diving and fish feeding, the visitors can now shop and dive as Scuba Master also set to open a retail branch within the mall, selling a variety of scuba equipments from top scuba brands, catering to divers’ basic needs to specialized and technical equipment, servicing air and nitrox filling.

On this occasion, Shaikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa, CEO of Mall of Dilmunia commented: “We are proud to welcome Scuba Master into our line of retail and entertainment concepts. Being the only dive center to have employed a full-time PADI Course Director to ensure that clients will receive the highest quality of service, we are confident this partnership is going to open new opportunities to entertainment and learning.”

On his part, and Mr Ahmad Khalfan, General Manager of Scuba Master, said, “We are excited to be in partnership with Mall of Dilmunia. Adding our services to the Bahrain Aquarium, we hope to help set the highest new standard for indoor entertainment for your family, all provided in the safest environment.”

To ensure that all our guest will have the best experience and to comply with the Aquarium’s Covid – 19 protocols on crowd control and social distancing, all activities will require advance booking via +97332077077, booking online will be available soon for more details about the activities and updates, follow Mall of Dilmunia and Scuba Master’s social media accounts and visit Bahrain Aquarium’s website, www.bahrainaquarium.com.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022