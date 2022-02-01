Dubai: The Capital Club Dubai has just hit a new milestone, as of last week the Club now has direct reciprocal relationships with 140 clubs around the world, a new record. In addition, the Club is part of the 250 (and growing) International Associate Clubs (IAC) Worldwide. Founded in 1983, there are now IAC clubs in more than 40 countries with a wide range of amenities, including some 60 golf courses, over 100 clubs with athletic and/or sports facilities and, for that business trip, prestigious venues suitable for conferences or entertainment in most key cities.[1]

The IAC has built a global network of the most illustrious private membership clubs and describes Capital Club: “It is a progressive ecosystem of business leaders, naming and framing the relevant conversations of both current and futuristic challenges that business is facing across industries and the economy. Engaging with the world’s greatest minds, cultivating an environment and a culture of staying ahead of the curve.”[2]

Another IAC member, The Governors Club, Florida, USA, says, “The Capital Club follows proudly in the tradition of exclusive private Clubs, where members mix, meet and entertain in elegant and comfortable surroundings.”[3]

The only women’s AllBright Club, Mayfair, London, depicts Capital Club Dubai as, “Alive with energy, activity and optimism, Capital Club epitomises modernity whilst embracing culture.”[4]

And House17 in Luxemburg equates the Club with the city itself: “With a tradition of excellence, Capital Club Dubai maintains prominence in the social fabric of the community. The Club is committed to the highest levels of luxury and cuisine, exceptional events, and an unmatched level of personalised service. Capital Club Dubai is a place alive with energy, activity, and boundless optimism for the potential of the future. In short, it is Dubai.”[5]

Due to the continued global flight restrictions due to various covid variants in 2021, those who were able to, travelled for work or pleasure and enjoyed the benefits of the reciprocal arrangements, both inbound and outbound.

Since the start of this year, over 40 reciprocal members have already visited the Club, from the US, UK, India, Pakistan, Europe, Nigeria, Thailand, Singapore and Canada; and some were so impressed that they have decided to become international members of Capital Club Dubai.

Mohamed Karmaoui, Capital Club’s General Manager, shares some further exciting benefits, “Our vision is, to not only continue to grow our reciprocal club network, but also provide new and innovative experiences for members. Furthermore, with the aim to elevate these experiences into a seamless journey, we have launched the concept of a ‘borderless club’, which facilitates free movement between various clubs around the world, unhindered by any limitations of reciprocal agreements. Another interesting and ambitious plan is to harness the metaverse club experience, converging the digital and physical realms.”

About the Capital Club Dubai

Capital Club Dubai is a premium exclusive businesspersons club, a platform where eclectic business leaders meet and discuss challenges and opportunities, interact with government, and help shape future policies to create a fertile economic environment. We engage with thought leadership and industry experts from the region and the world, in the form of roundtables and panel discussions. The important insights from these discussions are then captured in the form of reports and shared with our members. We are creating a legacy of knowledge, inclusive opportunities, and collaborations with diverse stakeholders.

