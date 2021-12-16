PHOTO
Muscat:- Alfardan Motors, the exclusive importer of Ferrari and Maserati vehicles in Oman, has won the ‘luxury automobile dealer of the year’ at the seventh edition of The Luxury 100, Signature magazine’s annual luxury list and awards, held recently at the Majan Ballroom at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
The Luxury 100, a unique initiative that marks Oman’s and the region’s only list of iconic luxury products of the year, is a superlative compilation or a consolidated “List of Lists” that embodies the spirit of luxury. Brought out by Signature magazine, Oman’s leading luxury lifestyle publication, and curated after months of study and research by the editors of UMS, renowned luxury specialists, lifestyle journalists and a select mix of readers and industry experts, each featured product has proven its luxury credentials with its popularity.
A spokesperson for Alfardan Motors said, “We are delighted to receive this recognition for our dealership. The Luxury 100 celebrates brands, people, and exemplary services that invoke passion, desire, exclusivity. Our commitment to excellence in the automotive industry has been further underlined by this award. Our company will continue in its quest to be extraordinary. Alfardan Motors is always committed to providing premium quality service to its customers.”
About Alfardan Motors
Alfardan Motors is part of Alfardan Group of Companies, a diversified business group renowned as one of the Arabian Gulf’s leading merchant families for over one a hundred years. Alfardan Motors, the official importer of luxury automobiles in Oman, commenced its Oman operations in September 2012. Today it is renowned for its leadership within the luxury automobile sector in the region. Alfardan showroom have been providing high quality services to a growing customer base of luxury and high-end motorcycles in the Sultanate, as well as many other international agencies.
