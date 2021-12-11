PHOTO
Sharjah : Sharjah’s iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre was decked in a dazzling display of colour and lights as the grand venue that hosts world-class cultural, theatrical, and musical performances welcomed families and visitors at the first-ever Sharjah Events Festival.
Set in the heart of the Khalid Lagoon, the grandeur of the magnificent edifice came alive with scintillating colours and a mesmerising show of light and digital projections beamed on its façade. The magnificent lights that could be seen from afar drew a large number of families and visitors to the festive event.
The magical display of light accentuated the elaborate architectural details and the unique design of the building.
