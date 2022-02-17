All Approved Pre-Owned Hondas undergo a vigorous 100+ check ­by Honda trained technicians

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises, the official distributor of Honda in the UAE, has launched its certified Approved Pre-Owned programme, providing customers the opportunity to purchase a pre-owned Honda with the same brand guarantee and high-quality service pledge as a brand-new Honda.

Offering the same premium brand experience synonymous with­ Honda, Approved Pre-Owned is designed around the customer. All Approved Pre-Owned cars undertake stringent checks from Honda’s expert technicians and only use Honda Genuine Parts. Maintaining Honda’s revered quality and durability, benefits of the programme include: a 100+ point vehicle check, balance of a 5-year warranty with a minimum of 12-months, mileage guarantee and competitive trade-in offers. With a complete service history provided with every pre-owned car, twelve-month roadside assistance, and money back guarantee, Approved Pre-Owned offers customers complete peace of mind with their purchase.

Rhett Maxwell, Honda UAE’s General Manager at Al-Futtaim’s Trading Enterprises, said, “Al-Futtaim’s customer-centric approach and commitment to cultivating a diverse offering allows us to accommodate the varying needs of our customers with ease. We always look to exceed Honda’s benchmarks of product reliability and long-term value through the Approved Pre-Owned programme delivering an authentic brand approved motoring experience that guarantees the highest quality and value for money. Customers can feel confident in buying an Approved Pre-Owned car from Honda.”

Customers interested in the Approved Pre-Owned programme will have the option of purchasing a range of Genuine Honda Service Plan packages to simplify caring for their vehicle and ensure trouble-free car ownership. With these appealing service plans, flexible in-house finance solutions and competitive trade-in offers, Approved Pre-Owned offers appealing deals for aspiring Honda customers.

The Approved Pre-Owned programme is now active at all Honda showrooms in the UAE.

A subsidiary of the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group, Trading Enterprises was established in 1970s in Dubai and is the sole authorised retailer for Honda and is staffed with a highly skilled and trained professional team to provide a complete car buying experience.

To find out more, please visit: https://cars.honda.ae/en/pre-owned/

Website: www.honda.ae

About Trading Enterprises Honda

Trading Enterprises Honda, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the sole UAE distributor for Honda vehicles, motorcycles, marine engines, power products and parts. Recognised as one of the largest independent Honda distribution companies in the world, Trading Enterprises Honda is supported by an expansive network of modern showrooms, after sales facilities, and retail Parts counters located across the UAE.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

