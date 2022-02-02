Simple and clean interior design indicates direction for future Honda vehicles

Dubai, UAE : Al-Futtaim Trading Enterprises Honda proudly announces the UAE launch of the sporty and technologically advanced Honda Civic. An icon in the Honda History since its introduction almost 50 years ago, evolving over the years, the All-New Honda Civic embracing various technological and design innovations while continuing to offer a premium driving experience.

The All-New 2022 Honda Civic boasts a clean, modern design paired with a high-tech, human-centered interior, equipped with advanced active and passive safety systems. The 11th-generation Civic continues the tradition of innovation, design leadership and class-leading driving dynamics; characteristics that have led to the All-New Civic being honoured with the title of the 2022 North American Car of the Year.

Next Generation Exterior Style

The All-New 2022 Honda Civic boasts a clean, modern exterior design paired with human centric interior and equipped with advanced active and passive safety systems. Some notable features include:

A full array of wide set LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

A twin chrome exhaust finisher gives the Civic Sport a stylish, performance inspired, finish

Using the most advanced technology, the brand-new design of the LED Taillights create a dramatic effect

17-inch Alloy Gloss Black Wheels for a bold and stylish attitude

The graceful swoop of the fastback-inspired roofline, elongated hood and clean body lines deliver a patently sporty silhouette

Sleek design elements such as Gloss Black Wheels, Black Shark Fin Antenna, Black Trunk Spoiler, Black Door Handles and Black Door Mirror

Human Centered Interior Design

The All-New Honda Civics’ outstanding interior packaging results in a feeling of spaciousness with an uncluttered design throughout its cabin.

The spacious cabin seats offer suede textile with leather combination seats, for premium style and comfort

The pulled-back A-pillars, low hood, flat dashboard, and hidden wipers enable a windshield with clearly defined corners for a panoramic view

Sport Pedals bring a dash of race inspired feel to the interior

A striking metal honeycomb mesh accent stretches from door to door across the dash, creating a dramatic visual dividing line between the audio, information displays and the climate controls, while the intricate flow-through design conceals the air vents giving the dashboard a harmonious look

The dual zone climate control feature enables occupants to find the perfect temperature with each side having individual controls which sync at the push of a button

A one touch glass sunroof adding an element of airiness

Eight-way power adjustment to position the driver’s seat with pinpoint accuracy

Rear air conditioning vents provide additional comfort to rear passengers in the Middle East’s warmer climate

Phones supporting wireless charging can be easily charged, using the wireless charging platform in the centre console

Advanced Technology

For the first time, the Civic features a 10.2-inch digital instrument display and a 9-inch Display Audio with various smartphone capabilities. Some of the advanced technology features include:

The new 9-inch color Display Audio touchscreen is the largest ever in any Honda-brand vehicle, and features a physical volume knob, large, easy-to-recognize icons, and a simplified navigation structure with embedded menus. The touchscreen system features standard integration with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. For UAE Markets, the Display Audio features Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB)*. Digital broadcasting allows crystal clear sound and greater information can be displayed on the screen of the music or the radio station. (*Digital Audio Broadcasting – Specification might vary depending on grade)

Featuring an all-digital LCD instrument display measuring 10.2-inches, the high-definition full-color LCD panel displays a variety of information, all customizable from the steering wheel controls

Phones supporting wireless charging can be easily charged, using the wireless charging platform in the center console as well as front USB ports

The 9-inch Display Audio System has an inbuilt app for Satellite Navigation so that even when you’re offline, the integrated maps will help you to find your way

Another notable feature is the Remote Engine Starter enabling drivers to start the engine from a distance to pre-cool your Civic before even getting in

Fuel Efficient Powerful Performance

The All-New Honda Civic is engineered for instantaneous response with a sport-tuned suspension and the turbo charged 1.5L engine paired with continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivers 180hp@6000 rpm.

CVT: The All-New Honda Civic is paired with an updated continuously variable transmission (CVT) engine which is uniquely tuned for enhanced power delivery, engine sound, overall refinement, and fuel economy ratings.

Fuel Efficiency: 19.3 Km/L

Max Power: 180 hp@6000 rpm

Max Torque: 240 Nm@4500 rpm

Paddle Shifters: The All-New Honda Civic enables the control of the transmission with the help of the steering wheel mounted paddle shifters.

3 Mode Drive System: In addition to the standard Normal and Econ modes, a user-selectable Sport mode is included. Using a toggle switch on the center console, the new Sport mode provides a sportier feel, and changes the instrument lighting to red. Eco mode reduces throttle and transmission sensitivity, as well as air conditioning output to help preserve fuel efficiency.

Advancing Safety Performance

Continuing a longstanding tradition of advancing safety performance, the Honda Civic introduces multiple new active and passive safety systems including the full suite of Honda Sensing® Technologies:

The Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure has been enhanced for even better compatibility with larger vehicles with improved occupant protection in angled frontal collisions, with a new upper A-pillar structure, side frame and lower firewall structure, all designed to route crash energy around the cabin

Honda Lanewatch™ uses a camera installed below the right passenger-side mirror to relay an image of the area on the right side of the vehicle to the central display screen

The Honda Civic is equipped with Tire Pressure Monitoring System, an electronic system that reports real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, through a simple low-pressure warning light

Vehicle Stability Assist TM (VSA®) with Traction Control to support during an oversteer or understeer condition, VSA can brake individual wheels and/or reduce engine power to help restore your intended course

Rear Seat Reminder, a new safety feature that notifies the driver to check the rear seat when the ignition is turned off.

Honda Sensing®

A first on the All-New Honda Civic is the Honda Sensing® suite of active safety and driver assistive technologies, that use a new single-camera system which provides a wider field of view than the previous radar-and-camera based system. Combined with software advances and a new, more powerful processor, the system is also capable of more quickly and accurately identifying other vehicles, along with road lines and road signs.

Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) helps reduce the likelihood of a frontal impact, bringing the car to a stop if the system determines that a collision with a vehicle detected in front or a pedestrian is unavoidable. A warning sounds, and if necessary, brake pressure is automatically applied.

Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) uses the windscreen-mounted camera to detect whether the car is veering out of its lane. It applies subtle corrections to keep the vehicle in its lane, and in certain situations can also apply braking force and provide a tactile warning

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) scans the road ahead to warn drivers of a potential collision and provides visual and audible alerts to prompt the driver to take corrective actions to avoid a potential hazard

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) helps keep you in the middle of your lane, providing a less stressful driving experience by reducing the need for steering correction movements and driving effort on the motorway

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) is activated if the car moves out of its lane without the indicator being activated whereby an alert will flash and sound, to help bring your attention to correcting the lane drift

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) allows the driver to set a desired speed and following distance from a vehicle detected ahead, allowing the Civic to adjust its speed automatically for a safe and comfortable journey

Low Speed Follow (LSF) system uses monocular camera mounted to the windshield to continually track the distance to the detected vehicle ahead and adjusts the Civics’ speed to maintain the set distance.

The All-New Honda Civic is now available across Honda showrooms in the UAE, located at Dubai Festival City, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

More information can be found can be found on the 2022 Honda Civic on Honda UAE’s website.

About Trading Enterprises Honda

Trading Enterprises Honda, part of Al-Futtaim Automotive, is the sole UAE distributor for Honda vehicles, motorcycles, marine engines, power products and parts. Recognised as one of the largest independent Honda distribution companies in the world, Trading Enterprises Honda is supported by an expansive network of modern showrooms, after sales facilities, and retail Parts counters located across the UAE.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

