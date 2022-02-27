In response to the UAE Government’s endeavors to create a stable and healthy work relationship between domestic helpers and their employers, Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company launched a ‘Domestic Workers Salary Payment’ service that allows employers to pay the salaries of their domestic workers at Al Ansari Exchange branches in the UAE without any extra cost.

This new service is in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and directives of the UAE Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization (MOHRE) to safeguard the rights of both the workers and their employers.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said, “The UAE has been at the forefront of advancements towards a sustainable future based on digital innovations. Our new ‘Domestic Workers Salary Payment’ solution is a step in this direction allowing sponsors to make hassle-free payments to their employees on time. This launch strategically aligns with our efforts to be financially inclusive keeping pace with the digital age and ensuring we cater for the needs of all our customers including the unbanked population. . I firmly believe that this initiative from MOHRE and CBUAE will be another success story similar to the existing WPS system which was introduced in 2009”

The Domestic Workers Salary Payment service provides an easier, faster and digitally advanced channel to pay salaries on time and gives the employer and the employee the opportunity to officially maintain records of salary payments in the interest of both parties.

Salaries can be processed to Al Ansari Exchange’s PayPlus, Payroll cards or to a local bank account in UAE. In addition to that, domestic workers will be able to use their PayPlus or Payroll card to transfer money to their home countries on the Al Ansari Exchange Mobile app without having to visit any branch.

The newly incorporated system applies to all the domestic help professions including housemaids, nannies, housekeepers, cooks, family drivers, security guards, gardeners, farmers, private coaches, private teachers, private nurses, private representatives, private agriculture engineers, sailors, shepherds, falcon care-taker and workers.

