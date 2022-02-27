PHOTO
In response to the UAE Government’s endeavors to create a stable and healthy work relationship between domestic helpers and their employers, Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company launched a ‘Domestic Workers Salary Payment’ service that allows employers to pay the salaries of their domestic workers at Al Ansari Exchange branches in the UAE without any extra cost.
This new service is in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and directives of the UAE Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization (MOHRE) to safeguard the rights of both the workers and their employers.
Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operating Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said, “The UAE has been at the forefront of advancements towards a sustainable future based on digital innovations. Our new ‘Domestic Workers Salary Payment’ solution is a step in this direction allowing sponsors to make hassle-free payments to their employees on time. This launch strategically aligns with our efforts to be financially inclusive keeping pace with the digital age and ensuring we cater for the needs of all our customers including the unbanked population. . I firmly believe that this initiative from MOHRE and CBUAE will be another success story similar to the existing WPS system which was introduced in 2009”
The Domestic Workers Salary Payment service provides an easier, faster and digitally advanced channel to pay salaries on time and gives the employer and the employee the opportunity to officially maintain records of salary payments in the interest of both parties.
Salaries can be processed to Al Ansari Exchange’s PayPlus, Payroll cards or to a local bank account in UAE. In addition to that, domestic workers will be able to use their PayPlus or Payroll card to transfer money to their home countries on the Al Ansari Exchange Mobile app without having to visit any branch.
The newly incorporated system applies to all the domestic help professions including housemaids, nannies, housekeepers, cooks, family drivers, security guards, gardeners, farmers, private coaches, private teachers, private nurses, private representatives, private agriculture engineers, sailors, shepherds, falcon care-taker and workers.
-Ends-
For more information:
Orient Planet Group (OPG)
Email: media@orientplanet.com
Website: www.orientplanet.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.