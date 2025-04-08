Michael Kelly, Chief Advocacy Officer, World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum in Paris next month. As a key leader in global energy advocacy, Kelly’s participation will provide valuable insights into the growing role of liquid gas in the global energy transition, particularly within the African context.

The WLGA is dedicated to promoting the use of liquid gas as a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels, advocating for policy reforms that support the global expansion of this energy source. In Africa, the association’s efforts focus on helping governments and businesses explore liquid gas solutions as part of the broader energy mix, driving both energy access and economic development across the continent. In December 2024, the WLGA launched a new roadmap aimed at expanding access to clean cooking solutions across Africa, specifically through increased availability and uptake of LPG. This comprehensive roadmap not only emphasizes the establishment of a clear regulatory framework to scale the LPG market, but also calls for the implementation of consumer financing and payment plans to address economic barriers and highlights the need for investment in infrastructure and roads.

Africa’s LPG sector is experiencing significant growth, with several large-scale projects focused on expanding production, storage and distribution capabilities. Last month, Nigeria commissioned its first modular LPG extraction plant and a 20 MW gas-to-power project, both of which are set to boost domestic gas utilization and enhance energy access. Sahara Group is developing a 12,000-ton LPG storage facility in Ivory Coast, which will increase the country’s LPG storage capacity by 60% and significantly improve imports and distribution for neighboring countries in the region. The company is also in talks with Kenya to construct a 30,000-ton facility for handling and storing LPG.

Meanwhile, Petredec and South Africa’s state-owned Transnet announced a rail freight project in September 2024, featuring a dedicated train system and a modern LPG intermodal hub and storage facility. This hub will receive bulk LPG via rail, introducing the country’s first scheduled LPG train system. Other high-profile projects include the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, a $20 billion initiative designed to meet the country’s fuel demands while reducing dependency on imports and introducing LPG into the Nigerian market. These projects reflect Africa’s growing commitment to leveraging its natural gas resources to enhance energy infrastructure, drive economic development and improve access to cleaner, more affordable energy across the continent.